Indian, Bangladesh navies begin patrol exercises in Bay of Bengal

Indian, Bangladesh navies begin patrol exercises in Bay of Bengal


The naval exercises will take place over two days - today and tomorrow. The last time India and Bangladesh conducted CORPAT exercises was in October 2020.

File Photo (Credit: Indian Navy)
Published on May 22, 2022 06:38 PM IST

ByHT News Desk

The Navy on Sunday began the fourth edition of the India-Bangladesh Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) exercises in the northern waters of the Bay of Bengal. Sharing photographs of Indian warships that will take part in this exercise, the Navy tweeted: "Strengthening mutual understanding and enhanced interoperability between both navies in countering transnational maritime threats at sea."

Two of the Indian Navy's indigenous warships - INS Kora and INS Sumedha - will participate in this exercise. From the Bangladeshi side BNS Ali Haider and BNS Abu Ubaidah have been deputed. In addition, maritime patrol aircraft of both navies will undertake joint patrols along the international maritime boundary line, the Indian Navy said.

The naval exercises will take place over two days - today and tomorrow. The last time India and Bangladesh conducted CORPAT exercises was in October 2020.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy fighter pilots are expected tostart flight trials of the Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet, which are carrier-based multi-role fighters, at the shore-based test facility (SBTF) at INS Hansa in Goa from Monday.

The US-made fighter is one of the contenders for 26 to be commissioned to serve aboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. It is understood two fighters of the US Navy will land at INS Hansa towards the end of this week for take-offs from the 283-meter mock-up deck of India's sole aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. The carrier will finish a big overhaul and become operational next month.

Indian, Bangladesh navies begin patrol exercises in Bay of Bengal

The naval exercises will take place over two days - today and tomorrow. The last time India and Bangladesh conducted CORPAT exercises was in October 2020.
Black_cats said:
Meanwhile, Indian Navy fighter pilots are expected tostart flight trials of the Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet, which are carrier-based multi-role fighters, at the shore-based test facility (SBTF) at INS Hansa in Goa from Monday.

The US-made fighter is one of the contenders for 26 to be commissioned to serve aboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. It is understood two fighters of the US Navy will land at INS Hansa towards the end of this week for take-offs from the 283-meter mock-up deck of India's sole aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. The carrier will finish a big overhaul and become operational next month.
I hope Indian bureaucracy rejects F/A-18 citing "Atma's Vim bar" or whatever. I want F/A-18 to remain an option for us.
 

