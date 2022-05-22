Indian, Bangladesh navies begin patrol exercises in Bay of Bengal​

Meanwhile, Indian Navy fighter pilots are expected tostart flight trials of the Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet, which are carrier-based multi-role fighters, at the shore-based test facility (SBTF) at INS Hansa in Goa from Monday.



The US-made fighter is one of the contenders for 26 to be commissioned to serve aboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. It is understood two fighters of the US Navy will land at INS Hansa towards the end of this week for take-offs from the 283-meter mock-up deck of India's sole aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. The carrier will finish a big overhaul and become operational next month.