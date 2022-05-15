Indian badminton team has scripted history! India beat 14-time champions Indonesia to win the Thomas Cup for the first time.

INDIAPOSITIVE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 8,114
- -19
- Country
-
- Location
-
The national flags of the medallists have been brought in and it is time for the Indian national anthem to be played at the Impact Arena. Indeed, a proud moment for the entire Indian sports fraternity.
And now, the moment they have all been waiting for. The Indian team finally gets it hands on the coveted Thomas Cup trophy.
Indian men's badminton team, the 2022 Thomas Cup champion, enters the arena to a loud cheer from the spectators. India is the sixth different nation to lift the cup. Indian shuttlers receive the precious gold medals and put them around the teammate next to them.
It is time for Indonesia to receive its silver medals. This was Indonesia's 21st final at the mega event and it is the most successful team with 14 titles. However, today, it was up against an Indian side which kept coming back after every blow and eventually turned it around to deliver the knockout punch.
The other losing semifinalist, Japan, receives its bronze medals. Japan had lost 3-2 to Indonesia in another nail-biting final four clash on the same day. Lovely gesture as the Japanese players put the medals around the neck of the teammate next to them.
First up, it is Denmark which receives its bronze medal. Denmark had lost to eventual champion India 3-2 in a thrilling semifinal on Friday.
The medal ceremony is on. The moment India and all its shuttlers have waited for. Their first-ever medal at the Men's World Cup of Badminton and it is GOLD.
I'm at a loss of words right now. After 73 years since the first Thomas Cup was played, India has finally made it to the list of winners and how - beating 14-time champion Indonesia 3-0 in the final.
Think about Lakshya Sen, the rising star of Indian badminton. Think about the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who came back from the brink of defeat today to steal victory in the second match from Ahsan and Sukamuljo. Think about the warhorses - Srikanth and Prannoy - who have put in their heart and soul to make this happen.
@Indos
And now, the moment they have all been waiting for. The Indian team finally gets it hands on the coveted Thomas Cup trophy.
Indian men's badminton team, the 2022 Thomas Cup champion, enters the arena to a loud cheer from the spectators. India is the sixth different nation to lift the cup. Indian shuttlers receive the precious gold medals and put them around the teammate next to them.
It is time for Indonesia to receive its silver medals. This was Indonesia's 21st final at the mega event and it is the most successful team with 14 titles. However, today, it was up against an Indian side which kept coming back after every blow and eventually turned it around to deliver the knockout punch.
The other losing semifinalist, Japan, receives its bronze medals. Japan had lost 3-2 to Indonesia in another nail-biting final four clash on the same day. Lovely gesture as the Japanese players put the medals around the neck of the teammate next to them.
First up, it is Denmark which receives its bronze medal. Denmark had lost to eventual champion India 3-2 in a thrilling semifinal on Friday.
The medal ceremony is on. The moment India and all its shuttlers have waited for. Their first-ever medal at the Men's World Cup of Badminton and it is GOLD.
I'm at a loss of words right now. After 73 years since the first Thomas Cup was played, India has finally made it to the list of winners and how - beating 14-time champion Indonesia 3-0 in the final.
Think about Lakshya Sen, the rising star of Indian badminton. Think about the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who came back from the brink of defeat today to steal victory in the second match from Ahsan and Sukamuljo. Think about the warhorses - Srikanth and Prannoy - who have put in their heart and soul to make this happen.
https://sportstar.thehindu.com/badminton/india-vs-indonesia-thomas-cup-final-live-score-results-updates-lakshya-srikanth-prannoy/article38491982.ece
@Indos