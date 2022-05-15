Indian badminton team has scripted history! India beat 14-time champions Indonesia to win the Thomas Cup for the first time.

It is time for Indonesia to receive its silver medals. This was Indonesia's 21st final at the mega event and it is the most successful team with 14 titles. However, today, it was up against an Indian side which kept coming back after every blow and eventually turned it around to deliver the knockout punch.The other losing semifinalist, Japan, receives its bronze medals. Japan had lost 3-2 to Indonesia in another nail-biting final four clash on the same day. Lovely gesture as the Japanese players put the medals around the neck of the teammate next to them.First up, it is Denmark which receives its bronze medal. Denmark had lost to eventual champion India 3-2 in a thrilling semifinal on Friday.I'm at a loss of words right now. After 73 years since the first Thomas Cup was played, India has finally made it to the list of winners and how - beating 14-time champion Indonesia 3-0 in the final.Think about Lakshya Sen, the rising star of Indian badminton. Think about the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who came back from the brink of defeat today to steal victory in the second match from Ahsan and Sukamuljo. Think about the warhorses - Srikanth and Prannoy - who have put in their heart and soul to make this happen.