Indian Automobile companies breaks the record. Sale of many comapnies all time high in October 2020.

Auto sales continued to improve in October 2020 as vehicle manufacturers ramped up production anticipate strong sales during the ongoing festive season. Analysts expect wholesales to grow year-on-year for all segments barring commercial vehicles aided by inventory restocking to meet festive demand. Demand for passenger cars and two-wheelers is likely to remain skewed towards semi-urban and rural markets.
TVS Sales Up 22% In October TVS Motor Company sales grew by 22% year-on-year, registering 394,724 units in October 2020, according to the exchange filing. Total two-wheelers sales grew by 24% recording 382,121 units in October 2020. Domestic two-wheeler sales posted a growth of 19% registering 301,380 units. Motorcycle grew by 38% recording 173,263 units in October 2020. The Company's total exports grew by 33% registering 92,520 units in the month of October 2020. Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 12,603 units in October 2020.
Bajaj Auto Reports Highest Sales On Pulsar Popularity Two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s two-wheeler sales rose 18% in October to 470,290 units from a year ago. This is its highest ever sales recorded in a month, according to the company’s regulatory filing. “Pulsar brand recorded sales of over 170,000 units. Highest ever,” it added. Domestic sale of two wheelers rose 11% to 268,631 units, year-
Overall, the company's total sales rose 11% to 512,038 - highest on record.
Ashok Leyland Sales Up 1% In October At 9,989 Units Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 1% increase in total commercial vehicle sales at 9,989 units in October. The company had sold 9,862 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. Domestic sales declined 2% to 8,885 units as against 9,079 units in October 2019. Total heavy and medium vehicle sales were down 11% at 4,588 units as compared to 5,131 units in the year-ago month. Light commercial vehicles sales were, however, up by 14% at 5,401 units as compared to 4,731 units in October last year.
Hero MotoCorp Sells Over Record 8 Lakh Units In A Month Hero MotoCorp Ltd. saw sales rise 35% in October as it sold a record 8.06 lakh vehicles in one month. Motorcycle sales rose 32.5% over last year to 7.32 lakh units, according to its exchange filing. Scooter sales too rose to 74,350 units from 46,576 units earlier. “With the higher dispatches during the month, the company’s customer touchpoints across the country now have adequate inventories in line with market demand in the ongoing period,” it said in the filing.
Royal Enfield Sales Fall 7% Eicher Motors Ltd., the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles, saw sales decline 7% to 66,891 units. Domestic sales were 7% lower than last year at 62,858 units, according to its monthly filing. Exports were down 9% at 4,033 units.
Models with engine capacity up to 350cc, the segment that drives Royal Enfields volume, saw sales fall 6% to 60,467 units. Sales of models over 350cc fell 17% to 6,424 units.
