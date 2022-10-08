What's new

Indian Atrocities against Kashmiris need to stop : German Foreign Minister

A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
2,043
-19
2,029
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Indian Atrocities against Kashmiris need to stop : German Foreign Minister

German Foreign Minister said

1) Kashmir needs independence from India
2) Russia agression against Ukraine should be defeated
3) Iran need to stop human rights violations against her own citizens.

Great Job by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto​


FM Bilawal Bhutto and German Foreign Minister Joint Press Conference​


 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
14,912
4
21,402
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Indian Atrocities against Kashmiris need to stop : German Foreign Minister

German Foreign Minister said

1) Kashmir needs independence from India
2) Russia agression against Ukraine should be defeated
3) Iran need to stop human rights violations against her own citizens.

Great Job by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto​


FM Bilawal Bhutto and German Foreign Minister Joint Press Conference​


Click to expand...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
No help offered, expected from India on floods: FM Bilawal
Replies
11
Views
353
ghazi52
ghazi52
Luosifen
Pakistan FM to visit China in first official visit
Replies
0
Views
621
Luosifen
Luosifen
Luosifen
Chinese, Pakistani FMs agree to launch ‘enhanced plan’ to safeguard security of Chinese in Pakistan
Replies
11
Views
901
帅的一匹
帅的一匹
B
Foreign State Minister of Pakistan Hina Rabbani to join D-8 conference in Dhaka
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
83
Views
3K
bluesky
B
xyx007
No conspiracy against Imran govt: UK minister
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
ThisUser
ThisUser

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom