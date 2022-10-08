Abdul Rehman Majeed
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 25, 2019
- 2,043
- -19
- Country
-
- Location
-
Indian Atrocities against Kashmiris need to stop : German Foreign Minister
German Foreign Minister said
1) Kashmir needs independence from India
2) Russia agression against Ukraine should be defeated
3) Iran need to stop human rights violations against her own citizens.
German Foreign Minister said
1) Kashmir needs independence from India
2) Russia agression against Ukraine should be defeated
3) Iran need to stop human rights violations against her own citizens.