Now that's one way of bringing matters to public attention.A video of an 'astronaut' walking on a 'crater-riddled' surface has gone viral on social media.The clip shows a man wearing an astronaut suit taking cautious steps on an uneven surface full of small craters and stones, such as that of the moon. His slow-motion walk appears to suggest the 'astronaut' is taking cautious steps on a celestial body with gravity and surface composition previously not experienced by mankind.However, the suspense is soon over as the camera man goes for a wider angle and traffic can be seen passing by.The 'astronaut', painter Baadal Nanjundaswamy, is actually walking on one of Bengaluru's pothole-riddled roads.