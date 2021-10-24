What's new

Indian arrogance dashed to ground: Celebrations & Meme flood by Pakistanis

S

STREANH

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 12, 2021
91
0
140
Country
India
Location
Kuwait
Well at least it brings an end to those cringy "mauka mauka" star sports ads. It was funny the first time but statistically speaking it was bound to happen eventually.
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
12,226
48
20,145
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
STREANH said:
Well at least it brings an end to those cringy "mauka mauka" star sports ads. It was funny the first time but statistically speaking it was bound to happen eventually.
Click to expand...
India cannot become great by calling others small. Today is another opportunity for you to learn... or maybe you chose not to. In either case, it will be you who benefit, or not.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,124
15
8,957
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wish more Indian fans had class like Kohli. This is how it should be to accept failure and appreciate the better team. Kohli is all class.
 
Samurai_assassin

Samurai_assassin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
2,796
2
2,725
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Even during high rated football matches no nations media trolls their opponent.
Indians have take this disease to new heights. It has become an obsession, a religious ritual to taunt, abuse, mock and insult Pakistan. Indian media channals refer to this as war, a life death situation.
Very sad situation in when media is able to control the minds of the masses.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom