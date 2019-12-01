Indian Army's New Camo

Desert Fox 1
FULL MEMBER
- Aug 11, 2020
- 1,108
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
i want the last one
It's decent design, could have done it a bit better but still decent enough, gets the job done
He was the chief of LTTEIt's decent design, could have done it a bit better but still decent enough, gets the job done
I lol'ed at the last pic but I don't agree with that assessment
Pathetic, but it would get better now that the process of change has been initiated. Our own military uniform saw the evolution and iterative cycles once it was changed.