Indian Army's JCO killed in retaliatory firing of Pakistan Army in Baba Khori area of Nawshera sector of Rajouri

PakFactor said:
Why they using the word Martyr -- they have no concept of this.
How do you know 'we don't have concept of martyr'?
Its a statement made out of pure ignorance.

The concept of making super sacrifice is innate to every military force of the world for which the generic term 'martyr' is used.

Heck, even your godless friends in China use the word 'martyr' to describe fallen comrades.

Martyrs return home with state’s highest greeting ceremony - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

PS: Indian military officially don't use the word 'martyr' for fallen soldiers, word such as 'killed in action(KIA)' or 'Veergati' is used.
 
JNUite said:
How do you know 'we don't have concept of martyr'?
Its a statement made out of pure ignorance.

The concept of making super sacrifice is innate to every military force of the world for which the generic term 'martyr' is used.

Heck, even your godless friends in China use the word 'martyr' to describe fallen comrades.

Martyrs return home with state’s highest greeting ceremony - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

PS: Indian military officially don't use the word 'martyr' for fallen soldiers, word such as 'killed in action(KIA)' or 'Veergati' is used.
Honest question: do India use the word "shaheed" for Muslim soldiers?
 
JNUite said:
How do you know 'we don't have concept of martyr'?
Its a statement made out of pure ignorance.

The concept of making super sacrifice is innate to every military force of the world for which the generic term 'martyr' is used.

Heck, even your godless friends in China use the word 'martyr' to describe fallen comrades.

Martyrs return home with state’s highest greeting ceremony - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

PS: Indian military officially don't use the word 'martyr' for fallen soldiers, word such as 'killed in action(KIA)' or 'Veergati' is used.
So you people believe in concept of rebirth and Martyrdom at the same time.
 
