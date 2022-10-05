What's new

Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashes near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang

Two pilots were present inside the ill-fated helicopter, out of which one pilot lost his life. Both the pilots were evacuated for treatment to the nearest military hospital.

While one of the pilots died due to his injuries, the other pilot is currently undergoing treatment.


Business Today Desk
Oct 05, 2022,
Updated Oct 05, 2022, 1:50 PM IST
An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang area today. Two pilots were present inside the ill-fated helicopter, out of which one pilot lost his life.

Both the pilots were evacuated for treatment to the nearest military hospital. While one of the pilots died due to his injuries, the other pilot is currently undergoing treatment.

An official statement accessed by India Today read, “With regret, we inform that one of the pilots, Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained.”

Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashes near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang

Due to the accident, a pilot lost his life.
