Indian Army's Battle Tank Deployment In Ladakh[video]

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|The Battle for South Pakistan Against the Invading Indian Army and Militias in Hyderabad Deccan 1948
|Central & South Asia
|36
|After LMGs, Indian Army will soon get close-quarter-battle carbines
|Indian Defence Forum
|30
|Indian Army to raise 3 battle formations along Pakistan border by October
|Indian Defence Forum
|21
|Indian Army Jawan armed with a Colt CM-901 7.62mm NATO Battle Rifle
|Indian Defence Forum
|9
|I
|US Demands Indian Army To Battle The Taliban in Afghanistan
|Indian Defence Forum
|124
|18 hours gun battle between war criminal Indian Army and 14 year old freedom fighter.
|Kashmir War
|98
|S
|Indian Army deploying gunship helicopters, battle tanks along Pakistan border: Russian media
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|271
|Procurement of 93,895 close-quarter-battle carbines for Indian Army, a deal worth $553.33 mn runs in
|Indian Defence Forum
|0
|MKU, Thales jointly Develop close-quarter battle rifles for Indian Army
|Indian Defence Forum
|0
|Indian Army now has 1400 T-90 main battle tanks
|Indian Defence Forum
|8