The Army also flagged the high cost of the Nag missile. The cost of the Nag ATGM is about half a million dollars, almost double the price of the Israeli Spike or American Javelin missile, according to a second Army official.

The thermal sensors of the Nag missile are procured from Rafael of Israel and Thales of France, which is one reason for the missile’s high cost.

Since the Nag ATGM is already delayed by more than 10 years, the Indian government has decided to finalize the import of shoulder-mounted Spike ATGMs from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Limited of Israel, an Indian Ministry of Defense official said.

The air version of the Nag missile, called Helina, is still in the early stages of development. Its customer, the Indian Air Force, will have to buy helicopter-mounted ATGMs from overseas if it doesn’t want to wait for the homemade ATGMs, the MoD official noted.