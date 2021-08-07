What's new

Indian Army Troops Deployed at Forward Bases in Nyoma, Ladakh Near the LAC Equipped With Western Hardware

Capt. Karnage

Capt. Karnage

And I don't think pla will send their mainland han troops this time as they got whacked very badly at galwan. Disappointed ccp had to hide their true casualty figure and accepted only 5. Now they have pinned their faith on Tibetans.
Give them all the best toys in the world, they will still produce ZERO results.
Says a pakistani.
 
And I don't think pla will send their mainland han troops this time as they got whacked very badly at galwan. Disappointed ccp had to hide their true casualty figure and accepted only 5. Now they have pinned their faith on Tibetans.

Says a pakistani.
Well at least he is a Pakistani and not an Indian. Looool where rape is a way of life
 
Says a pakistani.
Whacked at galwan 🤣🤣🤣
 
We have similar views of you 😉
Ahahahaha. So the pics of the indian soldiers surrendering or them running away? Were those secretly Chinese soldiers? What a helmet
LOL. Here is a hint. Bangladesh. Ring any bells?
Is it in your possession?
 
You better focus on crybabies of pla surrendering and getting beaten. Have you forgotten 1967 hammering? We will give you another.
 
Chinese have released a lot of videos. Why do Indian government dare not publish their own videos?
If India wins, why did China catch so many prisoners while India did not, but drowned many people on the way to escape?

There was an army.They were defeated and scattered. They ran away desperately, not even to save their comrades in arms who fell into the water. Their commander was killed and a large number of members were captured. Only people with an IQ of 82 think their casualties were better than their opponents

Anyone who knows China will not doubt the casualty figures announced by the Chinese government, because China has a very strict household registration system. Even every village and residential area has a management organization, and the death number can not be concealed for a long time.

If someone does, any reporter can find the hidden personal information of the dead.
Only people living in a chaotic country like India think it is easy to hide a person's death.

by the way:
According to Chinese standards, people with IQ below 85 are mentally retarded. If a person's IQ is only 82, he can get a disability certificate to receive preferential treatment and benefits. For example, he can take free transportation, give priority to queuing, and receive enough relief every month.
 
