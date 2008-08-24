Indian Army tried to Hide, Dead Bodies of Villagers, killed in Nagaland

JackTheRipper
Oct 17, 2019
Yet no statement or otherwise coming from the useless Pakistan social media handles. Even if the Indian content moderation centers are working overtime being their usual hypocrite weaponized arm.The civilian death toll has increased to 17.
And all the Indian minister Amit Shah had to say was that it happened due to misunderstanding.
Our Soldiers had laid an ambush against the insurgents but they mistook civilians traveling in a vehicle as the enemy and opened fire on them, rest were killed during violent protests which happened due to the incident when a mob attacked an Assam Rifles camp.why did this happened? can anyone fill me in?
Yes sadly this is where we lose out big time.Yet no statement or otherwise coming from the useless Pakistan social media handles. Even if the Indian content moderation centers are working overtime being their usual hypocrite weaponized arm.