Indian Army tried to Hide, Dead Bodies of Villagers, killed in Nagaland

The civilian death toll has increased to 17.
And all the Indian minister Amit Shah had to say was that it happened due to misunderstanding.
 
The civilian death toll has increased to 17.
And all the Indian minister Amit Shah had to say was that it happened due to misunderstanding.
Yet no statement or otherwise coming from the useless Pakistan social media handles. Even if the Indian content moderation centers are working overtime being their usual hypocrite weaponized arm.
 
why did this happened? can anyone fill me in?
Our Soldiers had laid an ambush against the insurgents but they mistook civilians traveling in a vehicle as the enemy and opened fire on them, rest were killed during violent protests which happened due to the incident when a mob attacked an Assam Rifles camp.
 
Yet no statement or otherwise coming from the useless Pakistan social media handles. Even if the Indian content moderation centers are working overtime being their usual hypocrite weaponized arm.
Yes sadly this is where we lose out big time.
While the Indian key board warriors are still busy posting graphic videos of the murder of Sri Lankan manager, their media is more concerned with Putins visit.
As I said before it only interests Indians if something happens in Mumbai or Delhi or they start frothing if their soldiers get killed on LOC, whatever happens on LAC is performed by Pakistani actors and elsewhere those killed are considered aliens.
 
You'd expect this sort of incompetence and cruelty from a 3rd world military dictatorship, not a shining democratic superpower.
 
