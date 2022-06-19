Indian Army to start pilot training on Apache Helicopters in the United States Indian Army to start pilot training on Apache Helicopters in the United States

The Indian Army had placed orders for 6 Boeing Apache attack helicopters in 2020 and as the Army will start receiving the first batch of helicopters from Boeing from 2023, the Indian Army will soon send its pilots and ground crews to the United States in batches for training to operate the Apache attack helicopters.The Apache helicopters of the Indian Army will have Made in India fuselage manufactured by the TATA Boeing Aerospace Limited facility in Hyderabad.The Indian Army will also get 180 AGM-114 L3 Hellfire Longbow missiles, 90 AGM-114 R3 Hellfire II missiles, 200 Stinger Block-192H missiles and 30 millimeters cannon ammunition as part of the dealThe 22 Apaches already in service with the IAF and the additional six choppers that the IA is slated to procure, making a grand total of 28, should all be equipped with the same NLOS and HELINA ATGMs