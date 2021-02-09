What's new

Indian Army To Participate In Military Exercise In Bangladesh From April 4-12

www.ndtv.com

Indian Army To Participate In Military Exercise In Bangladesh From April 4-12

The Army will participate in a four-nation military exercise in Bangladesh from April 4 to 12 which is being organised to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of that country's liberation war, officials said.
www.ndtv.com
Indian Army To Participate In Military Exercise In Bangladesh From April 4-12

A 30-member Indian Army team will participate in the exercise ''Shantir Ogroshena'' (Representational)



New Delhi:
The Indian Army will participate in a four-nation military exercise in Bangladesh from April 4 to 12 which is being organised to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of that country's liberation war, officials said on Thursday.

A 30-member Indian Army team comprising officers, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and soldiers from the Dogra regiment will participate in the exercise ''Shantir Ogroshena'' (front runner of peace), they said.

Besides armies of Bangladesh and India, the exercise will be participated by Royal Bhutan Army and Sri Lankan Army, the defence ministry said.

"The theme of the exercise is ''Robust Peace Keeping Operations''. Military observers from the US, UK, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore will also be in attendance throughout the exercise," it said.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Rahman.

In reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to liberation of Bangladesh.




Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini" on December 16, 1971 that paved the way for the birth of Bangladesh.

CommentsPrime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 during which he attended the golden jubilee celebration of independence of that country.
 
