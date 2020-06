Indian Army to order Excalibur Ammunition capable of targeting 50 km distance between tensions on LAC



The Indian Army is going to give this order at a time when China has deployed its artillery close to the Line of Actual Control along East Ladakh.

NEWS18

LAST UPDATED: JUNE 23, 2020, 6:22 PM IST

SHARE THIS:







new Delhi. Order for Excalibur Artillery Ammunition capable of aiming at 50 km to achieve greater excellence, after the armed forces have received permission from the government for emergency procurement to overcome the shortage of critical equipment. Is planning to give. Excalibur ammunition was inducted into the military to target enemy positions close to populated areas in the western sector, under emergency financial powers granted last year. Defense sources have been quoted by ANI as having now again given financial powers to the armed forces and plans to re-order the Excalibur Ammunition to be used by the Ultra Light Howitzer, which can be easily towed over high mountains Can be deployed.Following last year's orders, the Army started receiving Excalibur ammunition from the US by October, which were able to hit pin points accurately. This order is being given at a time when China (China) has stationed its artillery close to the Line of Actual Control with Eastern Ladakh. Let us tell you that the Excalibur Ammunition was developed by the US to be a very precise target during the war in Afghanistan. The Central Government has given the Deputy Chiefs of the three services financial powers up to Rs 500 crore per project to acquire the weapon systems required under fast track procedures to rectify deficiencies and requirements.read this also :- Army Chief MM Narwane, who arrived in Ladakh, met the injured jawans in the hospital after the Uri attack and Balakot Airstrike, these powers along with Chinese aggression and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh as well as a large number of its troops there After deploying, the need was felt by the government to give this power back to the army. After the Uri attack and the Balakot air strikes against Pakistan, the armed forces were given similar financial powers. India will get this help by getting financial powerSignificantly, in the wake of increasing tension on the border with China, the government has given emergency financial powers to the three army members for purchase of up to Rs 500 crore per purchase project to purchase arms and ammunition. The Army, Air Force and Navy come in all the three parts of the army. Sources said that special financial powers have been given to the forces to purchase weapons and military equipment in a very short time to increase their operations preparations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Sources said that the government has also reduced the delay in military procurement by giving special discounts like purchasing essential weapons and equipment from the same vendor.Significantly, on June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh. This has increased the tension between the two countries.