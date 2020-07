Cisco accused Huawei of stealing the software code for Cisco’s Versatile Routing Platform routers

Have you remember the incident when huwawei copied CISCO code :In 2003, Internet equipment market leader Cisco Systems filed a lawsuit against Huawei, accusing the Chinese company of a “systematic and wholesale infringement of Cisco’s intellectual property.”. Routers are the key “intelligence” inside the global Internet, directing billions of Internet bits and bytes down the right path at blazingly fast speeds.