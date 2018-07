The first 10 guns will be imported from South Korea and the rest manufactured by L&T in India.



The M777 induction process is progressing on schedule after a brief delay. The Army will shortly resume user trials after which it will take formal delivery. “We will get four guns this year from September,” the source said.



In November 2016, India signed a deal for 145 M777 ULHs with the U.S. under the Foreign Military Sales programme at a cost of $737 million. The M777 is a 155-mm, 39-calibre towed artillery gun and weighs just four tonnes, making it transportable under slung from helicopters

https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/army-to-get-artillery-guns-from-september/article24488972.ece