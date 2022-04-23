Indian Army threatens to cross the LOC after fierce Kashmiri resistance

Ongoing attacks. 15 Indian troops killed.
just abit of coincidence just when pak is in hard sitation suddenly kashmiris are performing.
could this not be a false flag ? excuse to blame pak, go to war?.
plus ttp attacks on taliban plus pakistan has suddenly increased. very suspicious. nawaj zardari bajwa bastrds want distraction sell outs probaby working with raw n cia.
This would be the last thing Bajwa would want just think strategically he is already humiliated in general public, I think the most hated COAS in the history of Pakistan after Yahya Khan, war did not salvaged his reputation even if PA go equal to Indian aggression & God forbid if some unexpected result comes out then not only Bajwa but whole current leadership of PA will lose its respect.Or Bajwa wants to divert attention.