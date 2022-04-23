What's new

Indian Army threatens to cross the LOC after fierce Kashmiri resistance

just abit of coincidence just when pak is in hard sitation suddenly kashmiris are performing.
could this not be a false flag ? excuse to blame pak, go to war?.

plus ttp attacks on taliban plus pakistan has suddenly increased. very suspicious. nawaj zardari bajwa bastrds want distraction sell outs probaby working with raw n cia.
 
Azadkashmir said:
just abit of coincidence just when pak is in hard sitation suddenly kashmiris are performing.
could this not be a false flag ? excuse to blame pak, go to war?.

plus ttp attacks on taliban plus pakistan has suddenly increased. very suspicious. nawaj zardari bajwa bastrds want distraction sell outs probaby working with raw n cia.
Or Bajwa wants to divert attention.
 
Azadkashmir said:
just abit of coincidence just when pak is in hard sitation suddenly kashmiris are performing.
could this not be a false flag ? excuse to blame pak, go to war?.

plus ttp attacks on taliban plus pakistan has suddenly increased. very suspicious. nawaj zardari bajwa bastrds want distraction sell outs probaby working with raw n cia.
It's to give the high ups a face-saving chance, rally support for the armed forces, and to silence the voices that are against the "yeh corruption to hoti rehti hai" fella...

When things are going haywire, never look any event in isolation.
Abhi to Indians ki favorite government agayi hai. Oopar se hamarey bahadur commando jernail phir America ki dhamki ke aagey poorey ke poorey let gaye hain.
Abhi Indians ko kya pari hai panga karne ki accept to rescue their allies in Islamabad.
 
truthseeker2010 said:
Or Bajwa wants to divert attention.
This would be the last thing Bajwa would want just think strategically he is already humiliated in general public, I think the most hated COAS in the history of Pakistan after Yahya Khan, war did not salvaged his reputation even if PA go equal to Indian aggression & God forbid if some unexpected result comes out then not only Bajwa but whole current leadership of PA will lose its respect.

In Pakistan the only one who could benefit from this crisis is the new imported government, it will be like a lifeline for them.
 

