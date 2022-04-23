Indian Army threatens to cross the LOC after fierce Kashmiri resistance

This would be the last thing Bajwa would want just think strategically he is already humiliated in general public, I think the most hated COAS in the history of Pakistan after Yahya Khan, war did not salvaged his reputation even if PA go equal to Indian aggression & God forbid if some unexpected result comes out then not only Bajwa but whole current leadership of PA will lose its respect.In Pakistan the only one who could benefit from this crisis is the new imported government, it will be like a lifeline for them.