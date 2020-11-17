Indian Army successfully launches BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

The missile can reach the speed of 2.8 times that of sound. The launch by the Army comes over a month after the Naval version of the BrahMos missile was successfully test-fired from INS Chennai.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: November 24, 2020 4:48:41 pmThe BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was launched in a top-attack configuration on November 24.The Indian Army Tuesday successfully launched its BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in a ‘top-attack’ configuration, hitting a target in the Bay of Bengal, in what is said to be the first in a series of tests of the missile system.The launch by the Army comes over a month after the Naval version of the BrahMos missile was successfully test-fired from the indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea. More tests of supersonic cruise missile are expected by the Navy and the Indian Air Force in the coming days.Posting the video of the test, the Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army tweeted, “Indian Army successfully launched its BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on November 24 in a top-attack configuration, hitting a target in the Bay of Bengal with pin point accuracy.” The test was conducted from the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago.Most modern missiles, including Brahmos, can be fired in both top-attack and direct-attack modes. In the top-attack mode, the missile is required to climb sharply after launch and travel at a certain altitude, then plunge on the top of the target. In the direct-attack mode, the missile travels at a lower altitude directly striking the target.Read | BrahMos to be exported to third countries starting with Philippines: Russian DCM While versions of the Brahmos missile have been in India’s arsenal for long, the weapon system is continuously tested to examine its hardware and software systems. In every such test of a specific variant of the Brahmos, different parameters are put to examination. The present supersonic version can reach the speed of 2.8 times that of sound (2.8 Mach). A hypersonic version of the missile, capable of reaching the speed of 5 Mach, is under development.The test was conducted from the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, hitting a target in the Bay of Bengal.An amalgamation of the names of Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers, Brahmos missiles are designed, developed and produced by Brahmos Aerospace, a joint venture company set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Russian rocket design bureau Mashinostroyenia. Various versions of the Brahmos, including those which can be fired from land, warships, submarines and Sukhoi-30 fighter jets, have been successfully tested in the past.Also Read | BrahMos missile: Here is all you need to know A press statement from the Indian Army said, “On November 24, approximately 1003 hours IST, Indian Army successfully test fired a BrahMos Land Attack Cruise Missile using a Mobile Autonomous Launcher (MAL) from Car Nicobar Islands against a designated target located at a range of approximately 200 kilometers in Bay of Bengal. During this successful test launch, the missile demonstrated the weapon’s unmatched lethal ability and formidable precision strike capability.”The release added, “The land attack version of BrahMos with capability of cruising at 2.8 Mach speed, is the cutting edge of the Indian Army since 2007. The present Block III version of the missile has successfully executed four operational launches in the past. With the upgraded capability the missile can hit targets at a range of upto 400 Km with precision. The launch marks the achievement of a critical milestone in enhancing India’s capability of engaging enemy’s vitally important targets in depth areas. The launch was witnessed by various dignitaries who lauded the commendable effort demonstrated during the successful execution of the launch.”