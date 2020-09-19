Indian army spokesman admits Innocent Kashmiris were killed in fake encounter

Indian army spokesman admits Kashmiris were killed in fake encounter

The three labourers were lured to Machil and killed there before being labeled “militants” by the army to claim a reward

n another case, known as Chhatispura `encounter’, the police picked up five people and later killed them in custody. They initially blamed them for massacre of 36 Sikhs at Chattisinghpora massacre.

It transpired that they were all innocent

Bipen Rawat, then Indian army chief, now India’s chief of defence staff, awarded Major Leetul Gogoi a commendation certificate for tying up a Kashmiri, Farooq Dar, on bonnet of his jeep and paraded him around. Rawat remarked on the incident “a good job”.

Babri mosque is a case in point. It stood demolished with several resisting Muslims lynched dead by Hindu mob. Yet, the court acquitted all offenders including BJP’s LK Advani. The Supreme Court of secular India confirmed that Ram was born at the site of Babri mosque millennia ago!

Hoax anti-terrorism Operations:

The demoralized Indian military do not dare go into jungle to risk their lives.

Truth: Interestingly, all concocted reports had two common features: they cited no on-record sources, and the term Sarp Vanash was nowhere used. It first appeared in the Jammu-based Excelsior on May 21. The operation, the newspaper reported citing anonymous defence sources, had been carried out “from April 21 to May 18 to clear a bulge at Hill Kaka where hardcore Pakistani groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar, Al Badr and Hizbul Mujahideen had set up fortifications in a large area of strategic importance to interdict Indian Army supply lines.”

Meanwhile, reports of helicopter strikes and terrorist-held fortifications provoked hysteria among New Delhi-based journalists.

Tribune quoted him as denying “that helicopter gunships had been used to flush out the terrorists” but accepting that “helicopters had been used for logistical purposes”, a routine event!

So they do the next easiest thing: pick up an innocent man from the street, get him secretly killed, and name him a leader of some `militant’ outfit. They do so to `earn’ medals, monetary benefits, promotions and a host of other perks.

Indian army spokesman admits Kashmiris were killed in fake encounter Fake encounters in several Indian states are an everyday phenomenon. However, they remain out of media limelight being camouflaged by a slew of draconian laws (Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Public Safety Act, National Security Act, so on). These laws confer immunity upon military and...