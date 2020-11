Indian army spokesman admits Innocent Kashmiris were killed in fake encounter

Indian army spokesman admits Kashmiris were killed in fake encounter

The three labourers were lured to Machil and killed there before being labeled “militants” by the army to claim a reward

n another case, known as Chhatispura `encounter’, the police picked up five people and later killed them in custody. They initially blamed them for massacre of 36 Sikhs at Chattisinghpora massacre.

It transpired that they were all innocent

Bipen Rawat, then Indian army chief, now India’s chief of defence staff, awarded Major Leetul Gogoi a commendation certificate for tying up a Kashmiri, Farooq Dar, on bonnet of his jeep and paraded him around. Rawat remarked on the incident “a good job”.

Babri mosque is a case in point. It stood demolished with several resisting Muslims lynched dead by Hindu mob. Yet, the court acquitted all offenders including BJP’s LK Advani. The Supreme Court of secular India confirmed that Ram was born at the site of Babri mosque millennia ago!

Hoax anti-terrorism Operations:

The demoralized Indian military do not dare go into jungle to risk their lives.

Truth: Interestingly, all concocted reports had two common features: they cited no on-record sources, and the term Sarp Vanash was nowhere used. It first appeared in the Jammu-based Excelsior on May 21. The operation, the newspaper reported citing anonymous defence sources, had been carried out “from April 21 to May 18 to clear a bulge at Hill Kaka where hardcore Pakistani groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar, Al Badr and Hizbul Mujahideen had set up fortifications in a large area of strategic importance to interdict Indian Army supply lines.”

Meanwhile, reports of helicopter strikes and terrorist-held fortifications provoked hysteria among New Delhi-based journalists.

Tribune quoted him as denying “that helicopter gunships had been used to flush out the terrorists” but accepting that “helicopters had been used for logistical purposes”, a routine event!

So they do the next easiest thing: pick up an innocent man from the street, get him secretly killed, and name him a leader of some `militant’ outfit. They do so to `earn’ medals, monetary benefits, promotions and a host of other perks.

Indian army spokesman admits Kashmiris were killed in fake encounter Fake encounters in several Indian states are an everyday phenomenon. However, they remain out of media limelight being camouflaged by a slew of draconian laws (Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Public Safety Act, National Security Act, so on). These laws confer immunity upon military and...

Published9 hours agoonNovember 8, 2020ByIndian army spokesman Rjesh Kalia admitted ‘soldiers exceeded their powers during an alleged fake gun battle in Kashmir that killed three men’. He assured, `Disciplinary proceedings would be taken against those responsible’ for the Amshipora `encounter’. Evidence collected by the inquiry prima-facie indicated that the three unidentified terrorists killed in Op Amshipora were actually native Kashmiri. Their names are Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohd Ibrar, who hailed from Rajouri.Eye-wash assurance: Rights activists surmise the military spokesman’s “assurance” of disciplinary action as an eye-wash. The offenders would be let off with a slap on wrist, as usual. They point out that Indian forces do not care a fig for the Kashmiri lives. Cordoning congested localities, dragging people out of their houses during night searches, or killing them openly or in custody is a recurrent phenomenon.. Local police investigation confirmed that Dar’s plea is correct. The army did not make its investigation report public leading to popular outrage against military high-handedness.A licentiate arm y: Major Gogol was later caught red handed with paramour in a Srinagar hotel. Gogoi had “befriended” the woman on Face book hiding his real identity. That’s an adequate reflection on immoral makeup of the “officer’.Though an FIR was registered against the Indian policemen, no punishment has so far been awarded, thanks to police connivance and tardy prosecution (Indian policemen arrested over custodial deaths of father and son, Al Jazeera July 2, 2020). It is unusual to punish military and police offenders in India. Likewise influential offenders go scot-free.Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s view of fake encounters: Her party People’s Democratic Alliance was an ally of Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Yet, her government was dismissed for daring to expose fake encounters.This Act was clamped on Mehbooba and several other Kashmiri politicians to keep them under detention (February 2020). Mehbooba revealed that she had asked military authorities why dead bodies of those killed in `encounters’ are not returned to their relatives. And, why DNA tests not allowed. She had called upon the Indian government to register FIRs against military or police officers accused of atrocities against the Kashmiri (Indian Express, April 18. 2019).After being dismissed she made many other startling disclosures. She indicated that she had called for lifting ban on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Jama’at-e-Islami, withdrawal of `sedition’ or `terrorism’ cases against Kashmiri leaders or ordinary folk.. But, it was applied in modern India to arrest over 450 persons in 2019 alone to stifle dissent. The Act holds any person guilty until he is able to prove his innocence. A common legal maxim is that the accused is innocent until proved guilty. It is a handy tool to slap sedition charge with impunity on anyone.before being released by the Supreme Court. Justice Karnan spent six months in jail because of being disrespectful to a judge. Advocate Prashant Bhushan hauled up for contempt just for making some remarks against the judge. Payal Rohatgi was jailed for a sedition case.For instance, investigative media reports indicated that Operation Sarp Vanash was in fact Operation Sach Vanash (truth buster). The claims about recovery of arms and ammo and `terrorists’ killed remained unfounded.Inference: Indian military dare not chase tough freedom fighters deep into jungle.The military and security personnel are demoralized as is evident from suicides and fratricides n Indian forces.