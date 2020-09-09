What's new

Indian Army soldier killed in Pakistani Firing on LoC

An Indian army soldier was killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Defence sources said Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC by firing with small and shelling with mortars in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

"An Indian army soldier, Sepoy Laxman got critically injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation. The injured soldier later succumbed," a source said.

www.business-standard.com

Kashmir: Army soldier killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation on LoC

Earlier, three Army personnel were killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC in January this year
www.business-standard.com
IMG_20210204_064902.jpg


Sepoy Laxman
 
