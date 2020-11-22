What's new

Indian Army Soldier Commits Suicide at a Post Along LoC in Poonch District

Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
126
0
256
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
For Bharat Mata, Training of soliders, officers and pilots is very difficult; Ethical journalists and tv anchors cannot work with their jingoistic masses, Having honest politician is next to impossible, at least they should sit down together and come up with new set of lies these are getting obnoxiously funny.

Next Episode: A few will die in car accident followed by Pakistan sai aye ghusss bhaitiya :rofl:
 
Vapour

Vapour

FULL MEMBER
Jul 2, 2020
419
2
507
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This is why I find it quite hard to believe their media, most of the time they only report 1 KIA at a time, can't all be sniping incidents and if an entire post is demolished, it can't just be 1 soul in there surely?
 
Taimur Khurram

Taimur Khurram

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 15, 2015
8,701
9
9,238
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
INS_Vikramaditya said:
Army should open up more counseling and rehabilitation centers for soldiers suffering from PTSD
Click to expand...
The rate of suicide among Indian armed personnel seems rather high, especially given the lack of intensity of the combat. Any idea why? Do you think the officers are bullying the juniors in a particular way (e.g via these wife-swapping scandals)?
 
R

Rafale+Meteor+Spectra

FULL MEMBER
Jan 11, 2020
466
-1
315
Country
India
Location
India
Only 80-90 suicides in Indian military in 2020 till Nov 15. whereas in US military there were 170 suicides from January to June 2020 as per Pentagon report.
 
