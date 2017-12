A few Army regimental centres have taken to publicly destroying mobile phones of recruits if they are caught using them in violation of rules to send a stern message down the ranks that indiscipline will not be tolerated during training programmes.

The video, which shows the mobile phones of around 50 recruits being smashed with rocks and stones in front of them at theAs a general rule, the Army does not allow “smartphones with cameras” in many of its establishments and units around the country. The armed forces also regularly issue instructions to ensure all personnel maintain cyber security in light of mounting espionage attempts through malicious software to steal data from smartphones as well as computers.