Indian Army signs MoU with NHPC for construction of tunnels on China, Pakistan borders

Apr 25, 2019New Delhi [India], Apr 25 (ANI): Indian Army signed an MoU with National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) on Thursday to construct tunnels on borders with China and Pakistan for storage of ammunition and other war-related equipment.Under the pilot project, three tunnels will be built on China border while one will be built along the Line of Control with Pakistan, Army sources said.The project is meant to bolster the Indian Army's capabilities along the Chinese border where India's infrastructural development is far outpaced by that of China. It is difficult to move heavy equipment in the mountainous region bordering China due to lack of infrastructure development.Besides strengthening the defensive capabilities, the tunnels will protect the ammunition and other stored equipment from the air-strikes and detection by the enemy satellite.