What's new

Indian army set to nail China’s lies on LaC firing

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,757
3
7,353
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Forget the title. It is according to the Forum Rules, the headline of the video state that so I copied to start the thread.

The real message is that Indian Wing Commander (Retd) P Bakshi has stated some home truths in this video.

He admitted that India has already lost over 48,000 sq km to the Chinese. He also admit that if we continue like this and not talk from state of strength, China wouldn't listen to us and would not negotiate. We will end up as losers like we have been losers everywhere.

Wow, this is a truthful admission by an ex Indian Air Force personnel.

 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,515
7
7,866
Country
United States
Location
United States
crankthatskunk said:
Forget the title. It is according to the Forum Rules, the headline of the video state that so I copied to start the thread.

The real message is that Indian Wing Commander (Retd) P Bakshi has stated some home truths in this video.

He admitted that India has already lost over 48,000 sq km to the Chinese. He also admit that if we continue like this and not talk from state of strength, China wouldn't listen to us and would not negotiate. We will end up as losers like we have been losers everywhere.

Wow, this is a truthful admission by an ex Indian Air Force personnel.

Click to expand...
My god Indian soldiers are still dressed in World War II, early Cold War helmets. Hopefully they don't sustain many head wounds in the coming war against the Chinese.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,481
79
53,915
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
crankthatskunk said:
Forget the title. It is according to the Forum Rules, the headline of the video state that so I copied to start the thread.

The real message is that Indian Wing Commander (Retd) P Bakshi has stated some home truths in this video.

He admitted that India has already lost over 48,000 sq km to the Chinese. He also admit that if we continue like this and not talk from state of strength, China wouldn't listen to us and would not negotiate. We will end up as losers like we have been losers everywhere.

Wow, this is a truthful admission by an ex Indian Air Force personnel.

Click to expand...
This new India was humiliated by Pakistan. It would face more humiliation on China front.
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
881
-3
2,773
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
After the war in 1962, the PLA voluntarily withdrawn 20 km from this area and left these areas as demilitarise zone.
India disrupted the agreement by entering into these area and now occupied a high peak there.
In the old school this will be a great advantage but based on today warfare, it will be absolutely suicidal for India jawans.
The Indian army better pray very hard that the war won't break out otherwise they will be as good as dead trapped in those defenseless position.
Especially towards the end of this year 2020.

IMO the only reason why India is doing such a silly thing is
1. They knew China won't want to engage itself in a war at this moment.
2. Modi is desperate and needed to win a propaganda war to stir up nationalism. :coffee:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
undercover JIX Indian Army Sets up Cyber Monitoring Cell to Check Social Media Use by its Personnel Central & South Asia 5
N Indian Army set to recieve 25 K9 155/52 cal SP Howitzers this month. Indian Defence Forum 41
Hindustani78 Setting up of third Indian Army camp at village Jablipora, Anantnag Indian Defence Forum 1
Zarvan Indian Army sets sights on 120 high-tech drones to boost surveillance Indian Defence Forum 0
G Govt sets June 2018 target to meet Indian Army’s ammunition shortage Indian Defence Forum 0
r@ven21 Indian army set to deploy fleet of armed choppers in North East Indian Defence Forum 0
Zarvan INDIAN ARMY SET TO GET 11 APACHE ATTACK HELICOPTERS Indian Defence Forum 1
P@nThEr Paris all set to witness fashion line dedicated to Indian Army Indian Defence Forum 13
Desi_Dalek Indian Army To Set Up Design Bureau For Project Approvals Indian Defence Forum 2
G0dfather Kupwara martyr’s wife set to join Indian Army Indian Defence Forum 13

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top