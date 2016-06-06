Indian army set to nail China’s lies on LaC firing

Forget the title. It is according to the Forum Rules, the headline of the video state that so I copied to start the thread.The real message is that Indian Wing Commander (Retd) P Bakshi has stated some home truths in this video.He admitted that India has already lost over 48,000 sq km to the Chinese. He also admit that if we continue like this and not talk from state of strength, China wouldn't listen to us and would not negotiate. We will end up as losers like we have been losers everywhere.Wow, this is a truthful admission by an ex Indian Air Force personnel.