What's new

Indian Army restores damaged grave of decorated Pak soldier in J&K

M

manga

FULL MEMBER
Jul 6, 2018
1,158
-10
1,176
Country
India
Location
India
Indian Army restores damaged grave of decorated Pak soldier in J&K
Source: PTI - Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: October 16, 2020 08:43 IST

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:email
The Indian Army on Thursday said it has restored the damaged grave of a decorated Pakistani officer in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir.




Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted a photograph of the epitaph on grave which read, 'In memory of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitar-e-Jurrat Shahid 05 May 1972, 1630 H, killed in counter attack by 9 Sikh'.
More like this

'ISI has encouraged, trained, funded terrorists'
"In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #IndianArmy, #ChinarCorps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972," Chinar Corps posted on its Twitter handle.





"A fallen soldier, irrespective to the country he belongs to, deserves respect & honour in death. #IndianArmy stands with this belief. This is #IndianArmy for the world," the army added.

www.rediff.com

Indian Army restores damaged grave of decorated Pak soldier in J&K

Indian Army restores damaged grave of decorated Pak soldier in J&K. Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted a photograph of the epitaph on grave which read, 'In memory of Major Mohd Shabir Khan.'
www.rediff.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top