What's new

Indian Army ready to execute orders on taking back Azad Kashmir, says top general

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,217
20
27,914
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Azad Kashmir.

2022_11$largeimg_215566445.jpg
Photo for representation
"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it," said Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, on the Defence Minister's statement of taking back Azad Kashmir.

"The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply," said Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

"The country has over 50 per cent of people below the age of 25. If we take them in as Agniveers, teach them and send them back, we will absorb some, others by paramilitary, and police forces and the remaining can be self-employed," he stated.

"We have almost 160 terrorists sitting at the launchpad of which there are 130 north of Pir Panjal and 30 south of Pir Panjal. As for the complete hinterland, a total of 82 Pakistani terrorists and 53 local terrorists are there," he further stated.

Earlier on October 28, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Azad Kashmir, saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.
https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/j...ack-Azad Kashmir-says-top-army-general-453803

https://www.indiatoday.in/india/sto...zad Kashmir-army-commander-2300447-2022-11-22
 
K

kingQamaR

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 14, 2017
3,624
-3
3,555
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Don’t give these dirty bastArds any oxygen and time . Just ignore them. Any mis calculated military adventure by them they know the consequences.
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
3,284
2
7,784
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
We should be so thankful that we have these skinny malnourished racist army to fight….considering our state of affairs these RSS thugs still cannot do shot to us …..
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
15,226
4
21,848
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Azad Kashmir.

2022_11$largeimg_215566445.jpg
Photo for representation
"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it," said Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, on the Defence Minister's statement of taking back Azad Kashmir.

"The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply," said Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

"The country has over 50 per cent of people below the age of 25. If we take them in as Agniveers, teach them and send them back, we will absorb some, others by paramilitary, and police forces and the remaining can be self-employed," he stated.

"We have almost 160 terrorists sitting at the launchpad of which there are 130 north of Pir Panjal and 30 south of Pir Panjal. As for the complete hinterland, a total of 82 Pakistani terrorists and 53 local terrorists are there," he further stated.

Earlier on October 28, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Azad Kashmir, saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

Click to expand...


Can they also invade Islamabad and eliminate all the traitors in Rawalpindi and Islamabad???
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India’s goal to reach Gilgit-Baltistan, says Rajnath in Kashmir
2
Replies
21
Views
607
jamesisi
J
AgNoStiC MuSliM
India threatens Pakistan while Pak Army targets political leadership in press conference
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
122
Views
4K
Olympus81
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Indian Army says China building infrastructure near Arunachal border
Replies
6
Views
907
SQ8
S
L
After Tawang, Infra Buildup Gathers Pace in Eastern Arunachal as Indian Army Puts Full Focus on LAC
Replies
5
Views
565
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
INDIAPOSITIVE
conditions on the borders are very unstable, armies should be ready to retaliate on ‘short notice’ : Defense Minister Rajnath
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
lonelyman
lonelyman

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom