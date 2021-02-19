Indian Army patrol spotted inside China (Dec 2020)

Tejas Spokesman
Indian Army patrol spotted inside China in December 2020. Based on geoloaction they were 3 km north of even India's border (McMahon line), let alone the Chinese claim line.
3 km more accurateNow the Chinese are claiming India went 100 kms inside?
China has a Parliament? With its one party? Lol.I've seen footage of Indian flag being planted on the roof of the Chinese parliament by Indian Commandos.
Here's one of the decorated Indian Commando.