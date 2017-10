Indian Army has ordered withdrawal of troops from the area close to Doklam where the standoff with Chinese Army took place, CNN-News18 reported.According to the report, the troop withdrawal began from today (Oct. 12) morning.Earlier this month, it was reported that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been expanding an existing track, reinforcing its claim to the disputed and remote Doklam Plateau, just 10 km from the location of the last standoff with the Indian Army. The Doklam Plateau is claimed by both Beijing and Bhutan as their territory.It was reported at the time that both the armies were on high operational alert.The OP as usual has a trouble in comprehension . the Chinese are building 10 kms from the area of the standoff which is under their side of the border and of no concern of either India or Bhutan !!!