Indian Army ORBAT Against Pakistan-Visualised

- Aug 11, 2020
In this thread I have tried to not only summarize but also visualize Indian army's deployment especially along the Paksitani front.
(Hopefully this thread will help us to not only have an accurate force comparison and but also to run exercises with relative realism and professionally)
Western Command:
II Corps - Ambala
1 Armd Div- Patiala
9 Inf Div- Meerut
22 Inf Div- Meerut
40 Arty Div - Ambala
16 (I) Armd bde- Mamun
IX Corps - Yol
26 Inf Div - Jammu
29 Inf Div -Pathankot
2 (I) Armd bde- Mamun
3 (I) Armd bde- Ratnuchak
XI Corps - Jalandhar
7 Inf Div- Firozpur
15 Inf Div- Amritsar
23 (I) Armd bde - Amritsar
55 (I) Mech bde- Beas
(Deployment of Indian Army's Western command)
Southwestern Command:
I Strike Corps - Mathura
33 Armoured Division -Hisar
4 RAPID- Allahabad
42 Arty Div- Alwar
14 (I) Armd bde- Bathinda
X Corps - Bhatinda
16 Infantry Division - Sriganganagar
18 RAPID -Kota
24 RAPID - Bikaner
6 (I) Armoured Brigade - Suratgarh
Southern Command:
XXI Corps - Bhopal
31 Armoured Division- Jhansi
36 RAPID - Sagar
54 Infantry Division Secunderabad
41 Artillery Division- Pune
XII Corps - Jodhpur
11 Infantry Division - Ahmedabad
75 (I) Infantry Brigade- Bhuj
12 RAPID - Jodhpur
4 (I) Armoured Brigade - Bathinda
(Deployment of Indian Army's South-Western and Southern commands)
Northern Command:
XIV Corps - Leh
3 Inf Div - Leh
8 MD- Dras
121 (I) Inf bde- Kargil
102 (I) Inf bde - Partapur
118 (I) Inf bde- Nyoma
254 (I) Armd bde- Leh
XV Corps - Srinagar:
19 Inf Div- Baramulla
28 Inf Div-Gurez
XVI Corps - Nagrota
10 RAPID- Akhnoor
25 Inf Div- Rajauri
39 Inf Div- Yol
(Indian Army Northern command deployment. The formations marked in orange are of Western command)
Took me a whole day but was worth it.
Any amendment would be welcome.
I would also request the mods to make this a sticky thread so it can be utilised by all in the future. (@The Eagle )
Took me a whole day but was worth it.
Any amendment would be welcome.
