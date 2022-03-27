What's new

Indian Army ORBAT Against Pakistan-Visualised

Desert Fox 1

Desert Fox 1

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2020
1,329
12
3,371
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In this thread I have tried to not only summarize but also visualize Indian army's deployment especially along the Paksitani front.
(Hopefully this thread will help us to not only have an accurate force comparison and but also to run exercises with relative realism and professionally)



Western Command:

II Corps - Ambala
1 Armd Div- Patiala
9 Inf Div- Meerut
22 Inf Div- Meerut
40 Arty Div - Ambala
16 (I) Armd bde- Mamun


IX Corps - Yol
26 Inf Div - Jammu
29 Inf Div -Pathankot
2 (I) Armd bde- Mamun
3 (I) Armd bde- Ratnuchak


XI Corps - Jalandhar
7 Inf Div- Firozpur
15 Inf Div- Amritsar
23 (I) Armd bde - Amritsar
55 (I) Mech bde- Beas


IMG_20220327_193923.jpg

(Deployment of Indian Army's Western command)

Southwestern Command:

I Strike Corps - Mathura
33 Armoured Division -Hisar
4 RAPID- Allahabad
42 Arty Div- Alwar
14 (I) Armd bde- Bathinda

X Corps - Bhatinda
16 Infantry Division - Sriganganagar
18 RAPID -Kota
24 RAPID - Bikaner
6 (I) Armoured Brigade - Suratgarh


Southern Command:

XXI Corps - Bhopal
31 Armoured Division- Jhansi
36 RAPID - Sagar
54 Infantry Division Secunderabad
41 Artillery Division- Pune

XII Corps - Jodhpur
11 Infantry Division - Ahmedabad
75 (I) Infantry Brigade- Bhuj
12 RAPID - Jodhpur
4 (I) Armoured Brigade - Bathinda


IMG_20220327_192928.jpg

(Deployment of Indian Army's South-Western and Southern commands)

Northern Command:

XIV Corps - Leh
3 Inf Div - Leh
8 MD- Dras
121 (I) Inf bde- Kargil
102 (I) Inf bde - Partapur
118 (I) Inf bde- Nyoma
254 (I) Armd bde- Leh

XV Corps - Srinagar:
19 Inf Div- Baramulla
28 Inf Div-Gurez

XVI Corps - Nagrota
10 RAPID- Akhnoor
25 Inf Div- Rajauri
39 Inf Div- Yol

IMG_20220327_203342.jpg

(Indian Army Northern command deployment. The formations marked in orange are of Western command)

Took me a whole day but was worth it.
Any amendment would be welcome.

@Joe Shearer @PanzerKiel @Signalian @Inception-06 @Ghost 125 @HRK @SQ8 @iLION12345_1 @rvats @farooqbhai007 @waz
@HRK @Irfan Baloch @The Eagle
@Jungibaaz

I would also request the mods to make this a sticky thread so it can be utilised by all in the future. (@The Eagle )
 
Last edited:
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
25,857
152
42,341
Country
India
Location
India
Desert Fox 1 said:
Any amendment would be welcome.
Click to expand...
There're a number of thoughts, NOT amendments, NOT corrections. I would prefer not to make them in open posts, as projections into the future may be overlooked, but candid comment about the past will lead to a bad reaction from 'some' who swarm this forum. So let the discussion flow, maybe I'll join in later.

Actually, I'm confused, I don't know what to do, and how to do it.
 
Last edited:
Desert Fox 1

Desert Fox 1

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2020
1,329
12
3,371
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
JX-1 said:
Take my poor man's positive rating ✅
Click to expand...
Imran Khan said:
View attachment 827961 View attachment 827962 View attachment 827965 View attachment 827964 View attachment 827963 5 positive rating from me sir its great info
Click to expand...
Thanks dear.
Joe Shearer said:
There're a number of thoughts, NOT amendments, NOT corrections. I would prefer not to make them in open posts, as projections into the future may be overlooked, but candid comment about the past will lead to a bad reaction from the immature idiots* who swarm this forum. So let the discussion flow, maybe I'll join in later.

Actually, I'm confused, I don't know what to do, and how to do it.
Click to expand...
All ears.
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2015
2,881
-52
3,109
Country
India
Location
India
Desert Fox 1 said:
In this thread I have tried to not only summarize but also visualize Indian army's deployment especially along the Paksitani front.
(Hopefully this thread will help us to not only have an accurate force comparison and but also to run exercises with relative realism and professionally)



Western Command:

II Corps - Ambala
1 Armd Div- Patiala
9 Inf Div- Meerut
22 Inf Div- Meerut
40 Arty Div - Ambala
16 (I) Armd bde- Mamun


IX Corps - Yol
26 Inf Div - Jammu
29 Inf Div -Pathankot
2 (I) Armd bde- Mamun
3 (I) Armd bde- Ratnuchak


XI Corps - Jalandhar
7 Inf Div- Firozpur
15 Inf Div- Amritsar
23 (I) Armd bde - Amritsar
55 (I) Mech bde- Beas


View attachment 827931
(Deployment of Indian Army's Western command)

Southwestern Command:

I Strike Corps - Mathura
33 Armoured Division -Hisar
4 RAPID- Allahabad
42 Arty Div- Alwar
14 (I) Armd bde- Bathinda

X Corps - Bhatinda
16 Infantry Division - Sriganganagar
18 RAPID -Kota
24 RAPID - Bikaner
6 (I) Armoured Brigade - Suratgarh


Southern Command:

XXI Corps - Bhopal
31 Armoured Division- Jhansi
36 RAPID - Sagar
54 Infantry Division Secunderabad
41 Artillery Division- Pune

XII Corps - Jodhpur
11 Infantry Division - Ahmedabad
75 (I) Infantry Brigade- Bhuj
12 RAPID - Jodhpur
4 (I) Armoured Brigade - Bathinda


View attachment 827932
(Deployment of Indian Army's South-Western and Southern commands)

Northern Command:

XIV Corps - Leh
3 Inf Div - Leh
8 MD- Dras
121 (I) Inf bde- Kargil
102 (I) Inf bde - Partapur
118 (I) Inf bde- Nyoma
254 (I) Armd bde- Leh

XV Corps - Srinagar:
19 Inf Div- Baramulla
28 Inf Div-Gurez

XVI Corps - Nagrota
10 RAPID- Akhnoor
25 Inf Div- Rajauri
39 Inf Div- Yol

View attachment 827938
(Indian Army Northern command deployment. The formations marked in orange are of Western command)

Took me a whole day but was worth it.
Any amendment would be welcome.

@Joe Shearer @PanzerKiel @Signalian @Inception-06 @Ghost 125 @HRK @SQ8 @iLION12345_1 @rvats @farooqbhai007 @waz
@HRK @Irfan Baloch @The Eagle
@Jungibaaz

I would also request the mods to make this a sticky thread so it can be utilised by all in the future. (@The Eagle )
Click to expand...
I would like to suggest one more thing. Just add Pakistan's commands too, so everyone who want to seek can have fairly idea about the strength of two countries.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
25,857
152
42,341
Country
India
Location
India
Desert Fox 1 said:
Thanks dear.

All ears.
Click to expand...
Let me first prepare a document that shows you how someone from this side would see things.

IA formations are located where they are, for two reasons.
  1. To neutralise PA formations;
  2. For reasons that are not worth putting out in public.
Let me have an hour to work on this doc.

Desert Fox 1 said:
Will do so when I have the time. But the problem is that map itself gets too small.
Click to expand...
Ha HA!

The BrOkEn HeArT said:
I would like to suggest one more thing. Just add Pakistan's commands too, so everyone who want to seek can have fairly idea about the strength of two countries.
Click to expand...
Done it already, but tabular, not pictorial.

How are you?

The BrOkEn HeArT said:
I would like to suggest one more thing. Just add Pakistan's commands too, so everyone who want to seek can have fairly idea about the strength of two countries.
Click to expand...
25 to 23! The PA outnumbers us sneaky Yindoos by 2 divisions! However divisions won't matter......
 
farooqbhai007

farooqbhai007

FULL MEMBER
Feb 18, 2019
498
4
1,376
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Desert Fox 1 said:
In this thread I have tried to not only summarize but also visualize Indian army's deployment especially along the Paksitani front.
(Hopefully this thread will help us to not only have an accurate force comparison and but also to run exercises with relative realism and professionally)



Western Command:

II Corps - Ambala
1 Armd Div- Patiala
9 Inf Div- Meerut
22 Inf Div- Meerut
40 Arty Div - Ambala
16 (I) Armd bde- Mamun


IX Corps - Yol
26 Inf Div - Jammu
29 Inf Div -Pathankot
2 (I) Armd bde- Mamun
3 (I) Armd bde- Ratnuchak


XI Corps - Jalandhar
7 Inf Div- Firozpur
15 Inf Div- Amritsar
23 (I) Armd bde - Amritsar
55 (I) Mech bde- Beas


View attachment 827931
(Deployment of Indian Army's Western command)

Southwestern Command:

I Strike Corps - Mathura
33 Armoured Division -Hisar
4 RAPID- Allahabad
42 Arty Div- Alwar
14 (I) Armd bde- Bathinda

X Corps - Bhatinda
16 Infantry Division - Sriganganagar
18 RAPID -Kota
24 RAPID - Bikaner
6 (I) Armoured Brigade - Suratgarh


Southern Command:

XXI Corps - Bhopal
31 Armoured Division- Jhansi
36 RAPID - Sagar
54 Infantry Division Secunderabad
41 Artillery Division- Pune

XII Corps - Jodhpur
11 Infantry Division - Ahmedabad
75 (I) Infantry Brigade- Bhuj
12 RAPID - Jodhpur
4 (I) Armoured Brigade - Bathinda


View attachment 827932
(Deployment of Indian Army's South-Western and Southern commands)

Northern Command:

XIV Corps - Leh
3 Inf Div - Leh
8 MD- Dras
121 (I) Inf bde- Kargil
102 (I) Inf bde - Partapur
118 (I) Inf bde- Nyoma
254 (I) Armd bde- Leh

XV Corps - Srinagar:
19 Inf Div- Baramulla
28 Inf Div-Gurez

XVI Corps - Nagrota
10 RAPID- Akhnoor
25 Inf Div- Rajauri
39 Inf Div- Yol

View attachment 827938
(Indian Army Northern command deployment. The formations marked in orange are of Western command)

Took me a whole day but was worth it.
Any amendment would be welcome.

@Joe Shearer @PanzerKiel @Signalian @Inception-06 @Ghost 125 @HRK @SQ8 @iLION12345_1 @rvats @farooqbhai007 @waz
@HRK @Irfan Baloch @The Eagle
@Jungibaaz

I would also request the mods to make this a sticky thread so it can be utilised by all in the future. (@The Eagle )
Click to expand...
Nasirabad , Jaipur and Jaislamer need to be included as well.
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
20,244
199
47,921
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Desert Fox 1 said:
In this thread I have tried to not only summarize but also visualize Indian army's deployment especially along the Paksitani front.
(Hopefully this thread will help us to not only have an accurate force comparison and but also to run exercises with relative realism and professionally)



Western Command:

II Corps - Ambala
1 Armd Div- Patiala
9 Inf Div- Meerut
22 Inf Div- Meerut
40 Arty Div - Ambala
16 (I) Armd bde- Mamun


IX Corps - Yol
26 Inf Div - Jammu
29 Inf Div -Pathankot
2 (I) Armd bde- Mamun
3 (I) Armd bde- Ratnuchak


XI Corps - Jalandhar
7 Inf Div- Firozpur
15 Inf Div- Amritsar
23 (I) Armd bde - Amritsar
55 (I) Mech bde- Beas


View attachment 827931
(Deployment of Indian Army's Western command)

Southwestern Command:

I Strike Corps - Mathura
33 Armoured Division -Hisar
4 RAPID- Allahabad
42 Arty Div- Alwar
14 (I) Armd bde- Bathinda

X Corps - Bhatinda
16 Infantry Division - Sriganganagar
18 RAPID -Kota
24 RAPID - Bikaner
6 (I) Armoured Brigade - Suratgarh


Southern Command:

XXI Corps - Bhopal
31 Armoured Division- Jhansi
36 RAPID - Sagar
54 Infantry Division Secunderabad
41 Artillery Division- Pune

XII Corps - Jodhpur
11 Infantry Division - Ahmedabad
75 (I) Infantry Brigade- Bhuj
12 RAPID - Jodhpur
4 (I) Armoured Brigade - Bathinda


View attachment 827932
(Deployment of Indian Army's South-Western and Southern commands)

Northern Command:

XIV Corps - Leh
3 Inf Div - Leh
8 MD- Dras
121 (I) Inf bde- Kargil
102 (I) Inf bde - Partapur
118 (I) Inf bde- Nyoma
254 (I) Armd bde- Leh

XV Corps - Srinagar:
19 Inf Div- Baramulla
28 Inf Div-Gurez

XVI Corps - Nagrota
10 RAPID- Akhnoor
25 Inf Div- Rajauri
39 Inf Div- Yol

View attachment 827938
(Indian Army Northern command deployment. The formations marked in orange are of Western command)

Took me a whole day but was worth it.
Any amendment would be welcome.

@Joe Shearer @PanzerKiel @Signalian @Inception-06 @Ghost 125 @HRK @SQ8 @iLION12345_1 @rvats @farooqbhai007 @waz
@HRK @Irfan Baloch @The Eagle
@Jungibaaz

I would also request the mods to make this a sticky thread so it can be utilised by all in the future. (@The Eagle )
Click to expand...
reminds me of an interview of Gen Musharraf with an Indian where he schooled him of entire Indian force deployment where almost 90% is along Pakistani borders.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
25,857
152
42,341
Country
India
Location
India
farooqbhai007 said:
Nasirabad , Jaipur and Jaislamer need to be included as well.
Click to expand...

Irfan Baloch said:
reminds me of an interview of Gen Musharraf with an Indian where he schooled him of entire Indian force deployment where almost 90% is along Pakistani borders.
Click to expand...
70%.

There're reasons for that.

The Pakistan Army forms a chain right from the Northern Territories down to Karachi. Those formations are ALWAYS there. This is for 3,323 kms of border length.

The PLA has lightly armed border guards everywhere, and when they want to cause friction, they concentrate between one brigade to two divisions at that designated friction point. Our borders with them are 3,488 kms., 5% more than with Pakistan.

If we were to man our borders with China at the same density as we do our borders with Pakistan, we would need (23 divisions + 5% = ) 24.5 divisions, an increase of 12 divisions, of about 180,000 jawans, since there are already 9+3 divisions deployed, 9 in the east, 3 in the west.
 
Last edited:
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
20,244
199
47,921
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Joe Shearer said:
Just to get the feel of things, ask @Signalian or @Desert Fox 1 to list you the number of Indian Army formations between Nyoma and Bareilly.
Click to expand...
my unit was deployed in Bhimber sector against the legendary 4th Rajpoot regiment. kept us very busy. these were times to cross the LoC and try to abduct or kill opposing soldiers. sniping and mortar fire,

we played a prank on a civilian relative of our unit officer who came over to spend night with us. we faked an Indian attack at night time on our base a lot of shooting and whistling and the guy ran off from the sleeping bunk into the latrine. his caption cousin was the main planner of this prank lol.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Who will be Pakistan’s next Army Chief and Joint Chief of the military
2 3
Replies
38
Views
3K
BRAVO_
BRAVO_
Desert Fox 1
Specialized High Altitude Warfare Battalions- Pakistan Army
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
Khan_patriot
Khan_patriot
G
  • Sticky
Artillery Divisions of Pakistan Army
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
101
Views
26K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
These are the key changes Army has made in Ladakh to counter China in summer
Replies
1
Views
551
Bouncer
B
IceCold
Pakistan Army inducts first batch of VT-4 battle tanks
Replies
3
Views
1K
iLION12345_1
iLION12345_1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom