Indian Army ORBAT Against Pakistan-Visualised

farooqbhai007 said: Nasirabad , Jaipur and Jaislamer need to be included as well. Click to expand...

Irfan Baloch said: reminds me of an interview of Gen Musharraf with an Indian where he schooled him of entire Indian force deployment where almost 90% is along Pakistani borders. Click to expand...

70%.There're reasons for that.The Pakistan Army forms a chain right from the Northern Territories down to Karachi. Those formations are ALWAYS there. This is for 3,323 kms of border length.The PLA has lightly armed border guards everywhere, and when they want to cause friction, they concentrate between one brigade to two divisions at that designated friction point. Our borders with them are 3,488 kms., 5% more than with Pakistan.If we were to man our borders with China at the same density as we do our borders with Pakistan, we would need (23 divisions + 5% = ) 24.5 divisions, an increase of 12 divisions, of about 180,000 jawans, since there are already 9+3 divisions deployed, 9 in the east, 3 in the west.