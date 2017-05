India’s newly annunciated “Joint Armed Forces Doctrine” envisaging force projection beyond its borders mandates that the three services, Army, Navy, and Air Force, will fight as an integrated force. Calling for cooperation and inter-operability of goals, services, techniques, command structure and logistics as opposed to fighting independently of each other, the Doctrine spells out combatting transnational threats and internal threats (including left-wing extremism in various parts of the country), etc by improving inter-service coordination.Elaborating “Internal threats” as “Islamic Fundamentalism” in Indian-Held Kashmir, the Doctrine fails to mention the horrible atrocities unleashed by the Indian Army.Conducting an all-out Hybrid War, the tools used by RAW against India’s neighbors during peacetime include Social Media, Politico-Military Relations, Institution of Deterrence and Prevention, Technology, etc, have now been officially codified. RAW’s honey-trap inroads into our print and electronic media exploiting character weaknesses are truly amazing.Read more: RAW fuels terrorists, Pakistan stays strong: Modi’s new strategies? Elaborating “Internal threats” as “Islamic Fundamentalism” in Indian-Held Kashmir, the Doctrine fails to mention the horrible atrocities unleashed by the Indian Army. The Naxalites are a daunting challenge affecting morale and economic development as many as 75 (out of India’s 707) districts through a wide swath of Central India. Aspiring to be a world power exercising regional hegemony while playing up Pakistan as the “ground zero” of terrorism, India exports “state terrorism”, Kulbhushan Jadhav-style, in neighboring countries while failing to effectively combat Naxalite terrorism within its own borders because of lack of a coherent strategy. What about the continuing low-intensity insurgencies in many states in Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Bodoland, Assam etc?The language spells out possible retaliation against whoever is in “possession of the Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs).” One guess who do you think they mean? Formalized as India’s retaliatory tactics against “terror provocations”, the scope of “surgical strikes” has neither been defined nor clarified. Claim to conduct “surgical attacks” last Sep on “terrorist bases” across the Line of Control (LOC) in Azad Kashmir was mere Bollywood-style fabrication force-multiplied out of proportion by a bellicose Indian electronic media.The recently created South Western Command (SWC) and the shifting of armored forces to this sector gives wide spaces in the desert for maneuver. The Doctrine refers to “Air landed” combat forces in conjunction with transferring a large number of helicopters into SWC area to achieve simultaneity of force application to gain a foothold across obstacles, this should be a cause for concern for Pakistan. To supplement our conventional forces, our tactical nuclear weapons must be deployed judiciously to counter this threat.“There is no jointness to speak of on the ground, so to produce a Doctrine is meaningless.”– Admiral Arun PrakashContrary to the spate of jingoistic jargon by the Indian media, Indian military analysts, writers and retired uniformed personnel have been scathingly critical of the “Joint Doctrine” calling it “unprofessional and meaningless.” On May 7, in “India Today,” noted analyst Bharat Karnad called it an ‘unsophisticated, college sophomore-level paper’…… “taken in toto though, this paper is a lot of thin air masquerading as “Joint Doctrine”. Bharat Karnad further complained in another article, “Have railed in all my writings for some 30 years now about the wrong threat perceptions animating the Indian military, when one gets so basic a thing wrong, why can the Armed Forces get it right? Anyway, here’s proof, albeit indirect, about just which threat our military is preoccupied with — Pakistan. In a section entitled “Strategic environment scan”, the document speaks of “the requirement to safeguard our territorial integrity” owing to the “disputed borders” and lists the Line of Control (LOC) in the west first, not the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between Indian and Chinese-controlled territory where the threat is scarier” unquote.