Indian Army & Media Are Scum of The Earth

Yesterday, every Indian newspaper under the Sun carried the news on their front pages, claiming to have killed a Pakistani soldier during an infiltration bid, they went as far as claiming that he was part of the BAT team and was sent to recce the area.

Very much in line with Indian version of providing the evidence that the dead Pakistani soldier namely was identified as Mohammed Shabbir Malik. He just didn't have his ID card on him but also was carrying Pakistani currency......and wait for it....a certificate to confirm that he had his Corona Vaccination was also found on him.

Firstly this is how the Indian media and army carried the story....Video of Indian Army doing a press conference is in the link.

Pak Soldier Killed On Line Of Control; Take Back Body, Says Army

Kupwara Infiltration Bid: Major General AS Pendharkar, GOC 28 Infantry Division, said the attempt was a "complete breach" of the February 2021 India-Pak ceasefire agreement

All IndiaWritten by Nazir MasoodiUpdated: January 02, 2022 4:42 pm IST

Meanwhile the claimed dead soldier, retired from Pakistan Army in 2020 and currently is well and alive living in Azad Kashmir.

The Indian Army on Sunday asked its Pakistani counterpart to take back the body of a Pak infiltrator killed yesterday while trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of J&K's Kupwara."An attempt by the BAT (the Pak Army's Border Action Team) was made yesterday in Keran sector. Swift action by troops on the LoC foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist - a Pakistan national," Major General AS Pendharkar, GOC 28 Infantry Division, said.A senior army officer had said the man - identified as Mohammad Shabir Malik - may have been a member of the Pakistan Army's Border Action Team, or BAT.Major General Pendharkar said the incident site was located on the Pakistan side of "our anti-infiltration obstacle system... what is called as the 'fence'".