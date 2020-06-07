What's new

Indian Army & Media Are Scum of The Earth

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,047
170
136,352
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Yesterday, every Indian newspaper under the Sun carried the news on their front pages, claiming to have killed a Pakistani soldier during an infiltration bid, they went as far as claiming that he was part of the BAT team and was sent to recce the area.
Very much in line with Indian version of providing the evidence that the dead Pakistani soldier namely was identified as Mohammed Shabbir Malik. He just didn't have his ID card on him but also was carrying Pakistani currency......and wait for it....a certificate to confirm that he had his Corona Vaccination was also found on him.
Firstly this is how the Indian media and army carried the story....Video of Indian Army doing a press conference is in the link.

Pak Soldier Killed On Line Of Control; Take Back Body, Says Army
Kupwara Infiltration Bid: Major General AS Pendharkar, GOC 28 Infantry Division, said the attempt was a "complete breach" of the February 2021 India-Pak ceasefire agreement
All IndiaWritten by Nazir MasoodiUpdated: January 02, 2022 4:42 pm IST

1641237677338.png



Srinagar:
The Indian Army on Sunday asked its Pakistani counterpart to take back the body of a Pak infiltrator killed yesterday while trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of J&K's Kupwara.

"An attempt by the BAT (the Pak Army's Border Action Team) was made yesterday in Keran sector. Swift action by troops on the LoC foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist - a Pakistan national," Major General AS Pendharkar, GOC 28 Infantry Division, said.

A senior army officer had said the man - identified as Mohammad Shabir Malik - may have been a member of the Pakistan Army's Border Action Team, or BAT.

Major General Pendharkar said the incident site was located on the Pakistan side of "our anti-infiltration obstacle system... what is called as the 'fence'".


www.ndtv.com

Pak Soldier Killed On Line Of Control; Take Back Body, Says Army

Kupwara Infiltration Bid:The Indian Army on Sunday asked its Pak counterpart to take back the body of a terrorist - a Pakistani national - who was killed yesterday while trying to infiltrate the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

Meanwhile the claimed dead soldier, retired from Pakistan Army in 2020 and currently is well and alive living in Azad Kashmir.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1478060899806162959
 
Last edited:
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,198
-21
24,533
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Indians like fantasy, they don't like reality

And this fantasy sustains them, so whether it's weird gods or glorification of nobodies during hundreds of years of Muslim rule or crap about F16s, fantasy is all Indians have to stop reality hitting them in the face
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,047
170
136,352
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
No morals, ethics or discipline....Indian Government, Armed Forces and media....all hand in glove.
It's a long tradition, Indian army soldiers filming blowing up own bunkers and claiming them to be Pakistani then getting rewards the fishing boat drama by Indian Navy and giving award to the likes of Abhinandan....the best armed forces that money can buy.,
 
HRK

HRK

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 24, 2010
12,901
101
33,772
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
Yesterday, every Indian newspaper under the Sun carried the news on their front pages, claiming to have killed a Pakistani soldier during an infiltration bid, they went as far as claiming that he was part of the BAT team and was sent to recce the area.
Very much in line with Indian version of providing the evidence that the dead Pakistani soldier namely was identified as Mohammed Shabbir Malik. He just didn't have his ID card on him but also was carrying Pakistani currency......and wait for it....a certificate to confirm that he had his Corona Vaccination was also found on him.
Firstly this is how the Indian media and army carried the story....Video of Indian Army doing a press conference is in the link.

Pak Soldier Killed On Line Of Control; Take Back Body, Says Army
Kupwara Infiltration Bid: Major General AS Pendharkar, GOC 28 Infantry Division, said the attempt was a "complete breach" of the February 2021 India-Pak ceasefire agreement
All IndiaWritten by Nazir MasoodiUpdated: January 02, 2022 4:42 pm IST

View attachment 805613


Srinagar:
The Indian Army on Sunday asked its Pakistani counterpart to take back the body of a Pak infiltrator killed yesterday while trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of J&K's Kupwara.

"An attempt by the BAT (the Pak Army's Border Action Team) was made yesterday in Keran sector. Swift action by troops on the LoC foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist - a Pakistan national," Major General AS Pendharkar, GOC 28 Infantry Division, said.

A senior army officer had said the man - identified as Mohammad Shabir Malik - may have been a member of the Pakistan Army's Border Action Team, or BAT.

Major General Pendharkar said the incident site was located on the Pakistan side of "our anti-infiltration obstacle system... what is called as the 'fence'".


www.ndtv.com

Pak Soldier Killed On Line Of Control; Take Back Body, Says Army

Kupwara Infiltration Bid:The Indian Army on Sunday asked its Pak counterpart to take back the body of a terrorist - a Pakistani national - who was killed yesterday while trying to infiltrate the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

Meanwhile the claimed dead soldier, retired from Pakistan Army in 2020 and currently is well and alive living in Sharjah.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1478060899806162959
Click to expand...
you are seeing this attempt just as false propaganda I am seeing it as a coordinated attempt by their agencies who somehow manage to infiltrate the NADRA setup through some agent as it seems CNIC & Corona Vaccination are original also someone help them to acquire SCO sim card.

This time they manage to make fool out of themselves, but next attempt could be more rehearsed and well planned.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
16,130
-5
26,349
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
Yesterday, every Indian newspaper under the Sun carried the news on their front pages, claiming to have killed a Pakistani soldier during an infiltration bid, they went as far as claiming that he was part of the BAT team and was sent to recce the area.
Very much in line with Indian version of providing the evidence that the dead Pakistani soldier namely was identified as Mohammed Shabbir Malik. He just didn't have his ID card on him but also was carrying Pakistani currency......and wait for it....a certificate to confirm that he had his Corona Vaccination was also found on him.
Firstly this is how the Indian media and army carried the story....Video of Indian Army doing a press conference is in the link.

Pak Soldier Killed On Line Of Control; Take Back Body, Says Army
Kupwara Infiltration Bid: Major General AS Pendharkar, GOC 28 Infantry Division, said the attempt was a "complete breach" of the February 2021 India-Pak ceasefire agreement
All IndiaWritten by Nazir MasoodiUpdated: January 02, 2022 4:42 pm IST

View attachment 805613


Srinagar:
The Indian Army on Sunday asked its Pakistani counterpart to take back the body of a Pak infiltrator killed yesterday while trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of J&K's Kupwara.

"An attempt by the BAT (the Pak Army's Border Action Team) was made yesterday in Keran sector. Swift action by troops on the LoC foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist - a Pakistan national," Major General AS Pendharkar, GOC 28 Infantry Division, said.

A senior army officer had said the man - identified as Mohammad Shabir Malik - may have been a member of the Pakistan Army's Border Action Team, or BAT.

Major General Pendharkar said the incident site was located on the Pakistan side of "our anti-infiltration obstacle system... what is called as the 'fence'".


www.ndtv.com

Pak Soldier Killed On Line Of Control; Take Back Body, Says Army

Kupwara Infiltration Bid:The Indian Army on Sunday asked its Pak counterpart to take back the body of a terrorist - a Pakistani national - who was killed yesterday while trying to infiltrate the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

Meanwhile the claimed dead soldier, retired from Pakistan Army in 2020 and currently is well and alive living in Sharjah.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1478060899806162959
Click to expand...





I have said this before and I will say it again. indians are separate from the rest of humanity. They are mere animals, a sub-human race devoid of ethics, morals, honesty and decent behaviour. Degenerative behaviour is hard-wired into the indian dna. They need lies, fantasies, retardedness and low IQisms to survive.
 
HRK

HRK

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 24, 2010
12,901
101
33,772
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
No morals, ethics or discipline....Indian Government, Armed Forces and media....all hand in glove.
It's a long tradition, Indian army soldiers filming blowing up own bunkers and claiming them to be Pakistani then getting rewards the fishing boat drama by Indian Navy and giving award to the likes of Abhinandan....the best armed forces that money can buy.,
Click to expand...
they are working under the same ideology with collective aim; one can clearly see synergy b/w different organs of state and a vast majority of common Indian citizen within and abroad.

Indians may not accept it but now India is an ideological country (as of now I am not debating about their ideology) & that ideology is influencing the collective wisdom of Indian society.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,047
170
136,352
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
HRK said:
you are seeing this attempt just as false propaganda I am seeing it as a coordinated attempt by their agencies who somehow manage to infiltrate the NADRA setup through some agent as it seems CNIC & Corona Vaccination are original also someone help them to acquire SCO sim card.

This time they manage to make fool out of themselves, but next attempt could be more rehearsed and well planned.
Click to expand...
The ID card looks badly defaced, they have revealed the name, what else is there to sensor.
How difficult it is to make a fake copy of these documents....unless someone scrutinises them.

1641240030807.png


1641240051974.png
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
61,984
2
123,874
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
The ID card looks badly defaced, they have revealed the name, what else is there to sensor.
How difficult it is to make a fake copy of these documents....unless someone scrutinises them.

View attachment 805619

View attachment 805620
Click to expand...
banda full planning se india gya vaccine certificate bhi le gya ta ke india ja ker or dose na laga deen . id card or 700PKR le gya sath ke kaheen khana peena par jaay . sim card ki smajh nhi ayee abhi tak / :lol:
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,047
170
136,352
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Imran Khan said:
banda full planning se india gya vaccine certificate bhi le gya ta ke india ja ker or dose na laga deen . id card or 700PKR le gya sath ke kaheen khana peena par jaay . sim card ki smajh nhi ayee abhi tak / :lol:
Click to expand...
Betey ki tasweer bi paas thi ....ta kay yaad rahey wapis bi jana hey . :laugh:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

MikeAlphaEchoAlpha
Defining Islamic Republic of Pakistan in 21st century
Replies
1
Views
362
dBSPL
dBSPL
Windjammer
This is how Indians hand over Pakistani civilians
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
96
Views
5K
Fledgingwings
F
syedali73
An angry blog - Nadeem F. Paracha
Replies
0
Views
788
syedali73
syedali73
H
Stop Millions of Western Immigrants!
Replies
2
Views
650
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
T
Country profile: Pakistan
2
Replies
15
Views
5K
tamir
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom