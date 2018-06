Regarding the lodging of FIR, Sunita said that it took her 44 days and several visits to the office of ex-IGP (Jammu) Danish Rana to finally force police to lodge FIR against the accused Major Anup Kumar. "They were reluctant to lodge the FIR for the reasons best know to them. They delayed it to the extent that Major Anup Kumar managed to approach court seeking anticipatory bail. This was done deliberately to help the accused," alleged Sunita.