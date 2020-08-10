Indian Army kills 3 laborers in ‘fake encounter’ in Kashmir

Following the outrage among local population, local police officials say they are investigating the incident. This is not the first case of a 'fake encounter' by Indian security forces in Kashmir.

Imtiyaz Ahmad S/o Sabir Hussain R/o Dar Sakri Tehsil, Kotranka, Rajouri Abrar Ahmad Khan S/o Bagha Khan R/o Dasakri Tehsil, Kotrankna, Rajouri Abrar Ahmad Gujar s/o Mohammed Yousuf R/o Tarkasi Tehsil, Kortanka, Rajouri.