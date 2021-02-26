Indian Army killings of innocent civilians at Lanjot village, Nakyal on 25th Feb 2000

Very tragic event, showcasing the terrorism of the Indian Army. However, swift revenge was taking very shortly after this, when an Indian post was wiped out in the same sector (yes it's that famous raid whose pics can be found freely on the net).
Precisely, it's a major shame that Pakistan over the years hasn't highlighted and flagged this in the media and the global forums across the world and this has led to a false one-sided stereotype.Apart from other lies and dramas by Indian forces, this term "cross border terrorism" and its implementation is actually a professional mastery of Indian Army from 1947 till now.