The Indian Army is "inflicting heavy pain on the Pakistani side" and using coordinated fire assaults as it tightens the screws on Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC). In fact, the Indian Army's pressure on the Pakistani army along the LoC has reportedly forced the latter to sound 35 "red-alerts" for its border troops. For its part, Islamabad has been made to pay a heavy price, with the Indian Army revealing that it has killed at least 20 Pakistani Rangers and injured seven more in 2018 itself in cross-border firing along the LoC. However, given that the security forces estimate that close to 200 terrorists are waiting to cross into India and Pakistan's continued violations, are these military actions yielding the results we need.Indian forces have killed 138 Pakistan Army personnel in 2017 in tactical operations and retaliatory firings along the LoC, intelligence sources told news agencies last month. The same sources revealed that the Indian Army lost 28 soldiers during the same period along the LoC.While the Pakistan Army has adopted a practice of not acknowledging the deaths of its soldiers, if the data is reliable, it beggars the question: Why is Islamabad not deterred when the Indian Army has killed close to five Pakistani soldiers for every single personnel it has lost? Why is it that Pakistan continues to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement?From more strikes to fundamental changes via modernisation, here are some options in front of the Army...