Indian Army JCO killed in firing along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

Aug 24, 2015
Pakistan
Pakistan
JAMMU: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed on Sunday in a firing incident along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.




The firing from across the border started soon after the Army noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC in Nowshera sector, the sources said.



They said the Indian troops retaliated strongly and in the exchange of firing, a JCO was hit by a bullet and later succumbed to injuries.

The cross-border firing was going on when the last reports came in, the sources said, adding further details are awaited.
 
