Indian Army jawan's body found hanging inside sentry post in Srinagar

Areesh

Areesh

Rifleman Anup Kumar (28), who was posted on sentry duty at the Badamibagh cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir, was found hanging from the ceiling of the sentry post at the main gate at Batwara here with a light machine gun's loop.


An Army jawan was found dead here on Thursday in a suspected case of suicide, officials said.

Rifleman Anup Kumar (28), who was posted on sentry duty at the Badamibagh cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir, was found hanging from the ceiling of the sentry post at the main gate at Batwara here with a light machine gun’s loop.

Kumar hailed from Haryana’s Bhiwani, the officials said, adding that the reason behind his taking the extreme step was not immediately known.

On Wednesday, a 24-year-old Army jawan shot himself dead in Rajouri district and an Army officer of the rank of a lieutenant colonel committed suicide at an Army depot in the Khonmoh area here.

newb3e

newb3e

kingQamaR said:
quite a few Indian soldiers killing themselves in IOK ?
thats the only way they die bullets cant kill them,missile dont touch them and Bharti sourmas eat nuclear meejael for breakfast they are like cockroaches!
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Areesh said:
Rifleman Anup Kumar (28), who was posted on sentry duty at the Badamibagh cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir, was found hanging from the ceiling of the sentry post at the main gate at Batwara here with a light machine gun's loop.


An Army jawan was found dead here on Thursday in a suspected case of suicide, officials said.

Rifleman Anup Kumar (28), who was posted on sentry duty at the Badamibagh cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir, was found hanging from the ceiling of the sentry post at the main gate at Batwara here with a light machine gun’s loop.

Kumar hailed from Haryana’s Bhiwani, the officials said, adding that the reason behind his taking the extreme step was not immediately known.

On Wednesday, a 24-year-old Army jawan shot himself dead in Rajouri district and an Army officer of the rank of a lieutenant colonel committed suicide at an Army depot in the Khonmoh area here.

5 so far ?
 
