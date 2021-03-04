Indian Army jawan’s body found hanging inside sentry post in Srinagar

Rifleman Anup Kumar (28), who was posted on sentry duty at the Badamibagh cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir, was found hanging from the ceiling of the sentry post at the main gate at Batwara here with a light machine gun's loop.

Army jawan’s body found hanging inside sentry post in Srinagar Rifleman Anup Kumar (28), who was posted on sentry duty at the Badamibagh cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir, was found hanging from the ceiling of the sentry post at the main gate at Batwara here with a light machine gun's loop.

An Army jawan was found dead here on Thursday in a suspected case of suicide, officials said.Rifleman Anup Kumar (28), who was posted on sentry duty at the Badamibagh cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir, was found hanging from the ceiling of the sentry post at the main gate at Batwara here with a light machine gun’s loop.Kumar hailed from Haryana’s Bhiwani, the officials said, adding that the reason behind his taking the extreme step was not immediately known.