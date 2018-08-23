Indian Army Issues Tender For 41000 Light Machine Guns

INSAS LMG 5.56 mm Light Machine Gun of the Indian Army The Indian Army has issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking supply of 41,000 new light machine guns to equip its infantry battalions. The Indian Army is desirous of procuring a 7.62 mm Light Machine Gun (LMG). The desirous vendors are requested to furnish following information regarding the features and characteristics of their Light Machine Gun (LMG), the RFI issued on 21, August 2018 stated. The vendors are requested to clearly specify whether they are willing for transfer of technology to Indian subsidiaries or industries. The LMG are expected to have telescopic sight with 4 x magnification. The sight should facilitate engagement of human target at 1000m and should have suitable reticle pattern for judging distance and engagement at all intermediary ranges. The RFI was first issued in October last, but the parameters on its numbers, method of sourcing, firing capabilities, etc, were issued today after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) okayed the need for 40,949 LMGs. Of these, 30,712 will sourced from private Indian industry and another 10,237 from the Ordnance Factory Board. The indent to OFB will be placed after successful completion of trials, Tribune India reported Tuesday. The 7.62x51 mm LMGs are to be procured under the ‘Buy and Make Indian’ category. http://www.defenseworld.net/news/23...der_for_41000_Light_Machine_Guns#.W35MS-gzZPY