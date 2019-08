Why these feel good threads are being made again and again? History tells us that they took East Pakistan from us, then came siachin, Kargil fiasco is not very old as well. India enjoy support and diplomatic clout so they can dictate and derive the outcome in a war with Pakistan. On the other hand, our army has been busy mostly in politics leaving aside their core duty of protecting Pakistan. We lost too many good soldiers because someone in our ranks didn't do the job properly. We are at a place where we do not have qualitative advantage over IA. There is a reason why world believes that there is no military solution to Kashmir because we do not have resources to get it back from a way bigger army.

