Indian Army has found more dead bodies of their soldiers

Chinese construction crew was building camp and bunkers in the disputed zone. Indian side arrived with anywhere from 60 to 80 men to disrupt project in the evening. Construction workers tried to run back towards China's line of control. Several got caught and was beaten by Indians. Workers that made it back to Chinese side summoned back two companies of troops, approximately 200 soldiers. The construction crew also went back with shovels and tools for the upcoming brawl.

Troops attacked Indians with clubs, pipes and sticks. One Indian soldier was killed on the spot in the initial confrontation. I believe that was the Indian battalion commander that was killed. To give him credit, he led his men in front according to the guy that posted.

Outnumbered and surrounded, the other Indian troops tried to hastily retreat down a steep hill. Chinese troops gave chase and toss rocks down the slope at the retreating Indians. Large number of Indians fell down the cliff after being pelted by rocks. By the time Chinese side stopped, it was already dark. Indian side did not send search parties until higher ranking officers from both sides negotiated a de-escalation process. By the time India sent search parties, several hours had passed. Some Indian troops froze to death in sub-zero temperatures, or died from their injuries after failing to receive first aid in time. Chinese side packed up camp and went back to its side of the line after being ordered not to further aggravate the situation. Those severely injured were evacuated by helicopter to field hospitals. Some Indians troops were captured after the fight ended. They were released quickly as China is not at war with India so it can't keep them as prisoners.

Here is how the whole thing went down from the Chinese perspective. One of the construction workers involved posted online last night on Weibo.The guy also posted the rough casualty figure on the Chinese side, but obviously it might not be completely accurate since he was in the thick of the brawl and hopped up on adrenaline, the Chinese suffered 0 deaths and around 2 dozen wounded.