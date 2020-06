News DeskMonday Asar 8, 2077 / Monday 06-22-20Kathmandu. A Nepalese soldier of Indian army has been killed on the border of Jammu and Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan. Havildar Deepak Karki of Nepali citizenship was shot dead by the Pakistani army in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.According to Indian media, Karki was killed by the Pakistani army in violation of the ceasefire. 37 year old Havildar Karki hailed from central Nepal and was with 3/5 Gurkha Rifles. Further details awaited.