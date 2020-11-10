Indian Army gifts 20 horses and 10 dogs to Bangladesh Army The horses are a part of an agreement according to which India will gift Bangladesh Army 50 horses

The Indian Army has gifted 20 trained horses and 10 dogs to the Bangladesh Army as a goodwill gift.These horses and dogs have been brought to Bangladesh through the Benapole border.At 12 noon on Tuesday, Major General NS Rud of the 17th Infantry in Uttar Pradesh, India, formally handed over the horses and dogs to Major General Humayun Kabir of the Bangladesh 55th Infantry at the no man’s land of Petrapole checkpost.Confirming the matter, Subedar Ashraf Hossain, commander of Benapole ICP Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) camp, said the horses and dogs were first brought to Chashara cantonment in Kolkata from Uttar Pradesh cantonment in India.Later, the dogs and horses were handed over to the Bangladesh Army from Petrapole Border Security Force (BSF) camp at around 12pm on Tuesday after completing all formalities.While accepting 20 horses and 10 dogs donated by the Indian Army, Major General Humayun Kabir of the Bangladesh 55th Infantry said that the Indian Army will gift 50 trained horses to the Bangladesh Army.Twenty horses in the first shipment arrived on Tuesday. The rest will arrive by December this year.The trained dogs provided by the Indian Army are capable of identifying drugs and miscreants.