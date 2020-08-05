What's new

Indian Army gets first batch of Sig 716 assault rifles

Tejas Spokesman

Tejas Spokesman

FULL MEMBER
Aug 29, 2018
1,369
-3
580
Country
India
Location
India
Indian Army receives first batch of Sig Sauer assault rifles to fight against insurgents, Pakistan Army on LoC
WION Web Team New Delhi
Dec 12, 2019, 10.05 AM(IST)

File photo of a Sig Sauer SIG716 assault rifle.


According to the sources, the first lot of 10,000 SiG 716 assault rifles has arrived in India and has been sent to the Northern Command for use on LoC and in counter-terrorism operations.

In February this year, India had signed a contract for procurement of 72,400 assault rifles from the US-based (it was originally German) company Sig Sauer.

All of the 72,400 rifles were scheduled to be delivered within 12 months of the date of signing of the contract.

The deal was for 72,400 rifles and worth around Rs 700 crore under the fast-track procurement (FTP) route.

According to Sig Sauer's website, the company is a "New Hampshire-based weapons systems provider leading the industry in American innovation, ingenuity, and manufacturing".

This is a rifle that will be used by an infantry soldier and a big move at infantry modernization.

The Indian armed forces are presently equipped with 5.56*45 mm INSAS Rifle. These INSAS rifles will be replaced with 7.62*51 mm assault rifle which according to defence ministry is compact, robust, modern in technology and simple to maintain in field conditions.

Of the 72 400 rifles, Indian army will get 66400, Indian Navy will get 2000, the Indian air force will get 4000.


The development comes even as India is engaging with the US for its defence needs.

Since 2008, the US has bagged more than $18 billion in arms contracts from India.

These including the C-17 Globemaster and C-130J transport planes, P-8 (I) maritime reconnaissance aircraft, M777 light-weight howitzer, Harpoon missiles and Apache and Chinook helicopters.

The development comes days after, United States state department has approved sale of Two Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) Self Protection Suites (SPS) for Boeing aircraft to be used in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

https://www.wionews.com/india-news/...gainst-terrorists-pakistan-army-on-loc-267559
 
Last edited:
kris

kris

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2016
2,422
-12
862
Country
India
Location
India
Tejas Spokesman said:
List of new equipment added to the inventory of Northern Command of Indian army since 2018:
1) SIG-716 G2 rifles
2) Ballistic helmets
3) New BPJs
4) Spike-LR ATGM
5) Scorpio TGT & M95 sniper rifles
6) New surveillance eqmnt & NVDs
7) T-90 MBTs.

Upcoming:
1) M777 howitzers
2) NG LMGs.

Soon to be ordered:
1) New carbines
2) New RCLs.


Air defence capabilities in Jammu & Kashmir are also going to get a huge boost (in the next 4-5 years):

1) Two squadrons of Barak-8 MRSAM
2) One squadron of Tejas Mk1A
3) One S-400 unit (unconfirmed)
4) Improved Akash SAM batteries
5) New advanced MANPADs.

@Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Signalian @Tipu7 @Gryphon @Water Car Engineer
Click to expand...
Nice
 
bananarepublic

bananarepublic

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 15, 2015
2,222
5
2,628
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tejas Spokesman said:
List of new equipment added to the inventory of Northern Command of Indian army since 2018:
1) SIG-716 G2 rifles
2) Ballistic helmets
3) New BPJs
4) Spike-LR ATGM
5) Scorpio TGT & M95 sniper rifles
6) New surveillance eqmnt & NVDs
7) T-90 MBTs.

Upcoming:
1) M777 howitzers
2) NG LMGs.

Soon to be ordered:
1) New carbines
2) New RCLs.


Air defence capabilities in Jammu & Kashmir are also going to get a huge boost (in the next 4-5 years):

1) Two squadrons of Barak-8 MRSAM
2) One squadron of Tejas Mk1A
3) One S-400 unit (unconfirmed)
4) Improved Akash SAM batteries
5) New advanced MANPADs.

@Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Signalian @Tipu7 @Gryphon @Water Car Engineer
Click to expand...
Details about BPJ and helmets would be appreciated..
 
ebrahym

ebrahym

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
2,155
0
1,766
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tejas Spokesman said:
The Indian armed forces are presently equipped with 5.56*45 mm INSAS Rifle. These INSAS rifles will be replaced with 7.62*51 mm assault rifle which according to defence ministry is compact, robust, modern in technology and simple to maintain in field conditions.
Click to expand...
an AR pattern rile which is easy to maintain ????? that is a joke .....
Sig sauer has as bad of reputation as OFB in terms of Quality control.
it is not the same Sig company from switzerland, it is US based.
they should have gone with MCX series.

Edited:same rifle failed trials in Pakistan back in 2015.
source:http://soldiersystems.net
 
Tejas Spokesman

Tejas Spokesman

FULL MEMBER
Aug 29, 2018
1,369
-3
580
Country
India
Location
India
ebrahym said:
an AR pattern rile which is easy to maintain ????? that is a joke .....
Sig sauer has as bad of reputation as OFB in terms of Quality control.
it is not the same Sig company from switzerland, it is US based.
they should have gone with MCX series.

Edited:same rifle failed trials in Pakistan back in 2015.
source:http://soldiersystems.net
Click to expand...
Sig Saur rifles are one of the highest in quality and the most reliable.

Out of 7 contenders in Indian army trials, Sig Sauer was the only one to pass all criteria.

Pakistan has so far not managed to select a replacement for G3/Type 56.

bananarepublic said:
Details about BPJ and helmets would be appreciated..
Click to expand...
Mku helmets and Tata BPJs
 
ebrahym

ebrahym

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
2,155
0
1,766
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tejas Spokesman said:
Sig Saur rifles are one of the highest in quality and the most reliable.

Out of 7 contenders in Indian army trials, Sig Sauer was the only one to pass all criteria.

Pakistan has so far not managed to select a replacement for G3/Type 56.


Mku helmets and Tata BPJs
Click to expand...
Sig rifles manufactured in Switzerland are of the highest quality..... there is no doubt in that.
but Sig Sauer is a new entity based in hampshire , U.S .
it is yet to earn the same reputation. its products are notorious for stoppages and feeding issues.

as for Pakistan's rifle replacement, it has commenced.
PK-31 , an AR-10 pattern rifle(quite similar to sig sauer 716 albeit a direct impingement one) has recently been presented .
 
DESERT FIGHTER

DESERT FIGHTER

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 1, 2010
46,087
91
89,247
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tejas Spokesman said:
Sig Saur rifles are one of the highest in quality and the most reliable.

Out of 7 contenders in Indian army trials, Sig Sauer was the only one to pass all criteria.
Click to expand...
And the same rifle failed in Pakistans extensive months long trials.



Pakistan has so far not managed to select a replacement for G3/Type 56.


Mku helmets and Tata BPJs
Click to expand...
Maybe they have.

Meet new rifles from POF.

PK18:

8F22BD81-A241-470C-A49E-4606518EEF6A.jpeg


E526540C-D311-41A3-A0E8-70A7087256E3.jpeg


4F56C778-AD46-4AAE-BAC9-7F98E1EDA453.jpeg



AK-103/PK-21

B7AAFAFA-F5BD-466D-965D-FA0D73A2BB3F.jpeg


PK-10

8C873F82-1291-4DB5-BC9C-D002F74A9622.jpeg
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
8,211
0
7,797
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tejas Spokesman said:
Indian Army receives first batch of Sig Sauer assault rifles to fight against militants, Pakistan Army on LoC
WION Web Team New Delhi
Dec 12, 2019, 10.05 AM(IST)

File photo of a Sig Sauer SIG716 assault rifle.


According to the sources, the first lot of 10,000 SiG 716 assault rifles has arrived in India and has been sent to the Northern Command for use on LoC and in counter-terrorism operations.

In February this year, India had signed a contract for procurement of 72,400 assault rifles from the US-based (it was originally German) company Sig Sauer.

All of the 72,400 rifles were scheduled to be delivered within 12 months of the date of signing of the contract.

The deal was for 72,400 rifles and worth around Rs 700 crore under the fast-track procurement (FTP) route.

According to Sig Sauer's website, the company is a "New Hampshire-based weapons systems provider leading the industry in American innovation, ingenuity, and manufacturing".

This is a rifle that will be used by an infantry soldier and a big move at infantry modernization.

The Indian armed forces are presently equipped with 5.56*45 mm INSAS Rifle. These INSAS rifles will be replaced with 7.62*51 mm assault rifle which according to defence ministry is compact, robust, modern in technology and simple to maintain in field conditions.

Of the 72 400 rifles, Indian army will get 66400, Indian Navy will get 2000, the Indian air force will get 4000.


The development comes even as India is engaging with the US for its defence needs.

Since 2008, the US has bagged more than $18 billion in arms contracts from India.

These including the C-17 Globemaster and C-130J transport planes, P-8 (I) maritime reconnaissance aircraft, M777 light-weight howitzer, Harpoon missiles and Apache and Chinook helicopters.

The development comes days after, United States state department has approved sale of Two Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) Self Protection Suites (SPS) for Boeing aircraft to be used in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

https://www.wionews.com/india-news/...gainst-terrorists-pakistan-army-on-loc-267559
Click to expand...
what happened to make in India???
India is even getting a screw from outside...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 1, Guests: 9)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
The long list of misses, and few hits, in India’s defence acquisitions
Replies
0
Views
611
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom