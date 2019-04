On 23rd Mar 2019 around at 5:30 pm, Pakistan Army troops initiated unprovoked firing on Indian posts from across the border in Shahpur Qasba and Kerni areas of Poonch sector. During that period, Grenadier Hari Bhakar’s unit, 4 Grenadiers was manning the forward posts along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector. The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to heavy cross border shelling of various Indian Army posts and civilian areas. Indian army responded in a befitting manner to the Pakistani aggression and consequently, a heavy exchange of fire ensued thereafter, which continued intermittently through the night. Heavy caliber weapons and rockets were used during the cross border firing. However, during this cross border shelling, Grenadier Hari Bhakar got severely injured by shell splinters at around 4 am.







Grenadier Hari Bhakar was immediately evacuated to the military hospital for specialized treatment. However, Grenadier Hari Bhakar lost the battle for life in the hospital and succumbed to his injuries on 24th Mar 2019.

