Indian Army gains psychological edge as Chinese troops withdraw from eastern Ladakh

Written By: Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Arun Kumar Chaubey | Updated: Jun 10, 2020, 01:35 AM ISTThe symbolic disengagement of Indian and Chinese armies from few areas in eastern Ladakh has shown their intent to resolve the border standoff peacefully ahead of another round of military talks on Wednesday. The gesture explains that the dialogue between the two countries was successful and China too understood that bullying tactics will not work against India. China recently released propaganda videos to show its military preparations and the strategy perhaps was to build a psychological pressure on India but disengagement of its troops in eastern Ladakh today simply showed the hollowness of the Chinese Army in front of India’s global diplomatic might. Chinese troops had advanced on four positions on the Line of Actual Control; three in the Galvan Valley and one in Pangong Lake, where the troops of both the nation were face to face. Now, from three places in the Galvan Valley, Chinese troops have gone back nearly two and a half kilometers. The Chinese troops had earlier reached Finger 4 of Pangong Lake in Ladakh and confronted the Indian soldiers. Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged since May 5 following a violent clash in Pangong Tso. Even as the disengagement of Chinese troops is being considered a moral victory of India, some people in the country tried to undermine the spirit of nation just to nourish their political career. China’s psychological warfare, however, has now failed in front of India. Chinese Army fought a war 41 years ago in 1979, and had suffered defeat at the hands of Vietnam. Currently, there is hardly any officer in the Chinese army who would have the experience of the war. On the contrary, Indian Army had defeated Pakistan badly in Kargil war nearly 21 years ago. The Indian Army also has the experience of penetrating into the enemy’s territory. The examples can be seen in the surgical strikes and air strikes against Pakistan. Notably, India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India opposes it.