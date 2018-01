Chinese media is state controlled clown and no one takes them seriously after their pathetic 2 dozen warnings of war during doklam,only to back down like a meek kitten and stop the building of their forward road to jamperi.China is in no position to tell us what we can or can't do in our backyard,same policy it applies in its own backyard.If they antagonize us too much we can always join japan and usa to put them in their place.The usa has long waited for that moment.China needs to behave in a civilized fashion or encirclement is its destiny.

