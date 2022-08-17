Indian Army enrolling Afghan ANA defectors into its ranks.

Great Janjua said: https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559905972038107136

While the political and economic situation continues to deteriorate inside Pakistan our borders are also witnessing cunning forays in amidst all this turmoil India is trying its utmost not only to change the demographics in IOK but to further stimulate instability across our Eastern and Western borders only this time it is resorting to Lar o Bar Afghandus as all other options have been met with stiff resistance.





While the political and economic situation continues to deteriorate inside Pakistan our borders are also witnessing cunning forays in amidst all this turmoil India is trying its utmost not only to change the demographics in IOK but to further stimulate instability across our Eastern and Western borders only this time it is resorting to Lar o Bar Afghandus as all other options have been met with stiff resistance.

We need to strengthen our allies in Afghanistan and keep them loyal to us. Siraj Haqqani wants power to him self only and he’s willing to go to any extent for it as we seen in zawahiri or ttp case. We should work with him and make him realize that these ex ana will be a threat to his power. We also need to exploit every opportunity we get to divide our enemy like making ttp factions fight amongst them self. We need to promote selective nationalism like Brahui nationalism so we can destroy baloch terrorist groups because many of them are Brahui who have nothing in common with baloch other then the province. Targeted assassinations on mass targeting these ex ana people are needed. Hunt them down in dehli if needed. And most importantly, we need to turn the heat up in Kashmir. Mujahideen should be allowed to do more attacks more frequently in iok. Poonch and Rajouri have already become a curse for Indians. Mujahideen ops should spread to more areas in occupied jammu since it’s easier there and better since local Kashmiris won’t be terrorized by Indian army for it and more settlers are in Jammu.Pakistan needs to step up its game if it wants to survive.