Indian Army enrolling Afghan ANA defectors into its ranks.

Great Janjua
Aug 13, 2016
While the political and economic situation continues to deteriorate inside Pakistan our borders are also witnessing cunning forays in amidst all this turmoil India is trying its utmost not only to change the demographics in IOK but to further stimulate instability across our Eastern and Western borders only this time it is resorting to Lar o Bar Afghandus as all other options have been met with stiff resistance.
