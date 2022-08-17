What's new

Indian Army enrolling Afghan ANA defectors into its ranks.

Great Janjua

Great Janjua

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 13, 2016
3,126
-4
3,803
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559905972038107136

While the political and economic situation continues to deteriorate inside Pakistan our borders are also witnessing cunning forays in amidst all this turmoil India is trying its utmost not only to change the demographics in IOK but to further stimulate instability across our Eastern and Western borders only this time it is resorting to Lar o Bar Afghandus as all other options have been met with stiff resistance.


@Maula Jatt @Goenitz @lastofthepatriots @Black Bird
@-blitzkrieg- @Mav3rick @Sifar zero @Sayfullah @Mentee @Waterboy @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
9,463
-20
19,093
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Great Janjua said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559905972038107136

While the political and economic situation continues to deteriorate inside Pakistan our borders are also witnessing cunning forays in amidst all this turmoil India is trying its utmost not only to change the demographics in IOK but to further stimulate instability across our Eastern and Western borders only this time it is resorting to Lar o Bar Afghandus as all other options have been met with stiff resistance.


@Maula Jatt @Goenitz @lastofthepatriots @Black Bird
@-blitzkrieg- @Mav3rick @Sifar zero @Sayfullah @Mentee @Waterboy @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Click to expand...

More target practice.
 
T

Thinker3

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2022
488
0
831
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Great Janjua said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559905972038107136

While the political and economic situation continues to deteriorate inside Pakistan our borders are also witnessing cunning forays in amidst all this turmoil India is trying its utmost not only to change the demographics in IOK but to further stimulate instability across our Eastern and Western borders only this time it is resorting to Lar o Bar Afghandus as all other options have been met with stiff resistance.


@Maula Jatt @Goenitz @lastofthepatriots @Black Bird
@-blitzkrieg- @Mav3rick @Sifar zero @Sayfullah @Mentee @Waterboy @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Click to expand...
When Pakistani estab bring those same lar o bar into power inside Pakistan why blame the enemy?
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
7,348
21
8,418
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Wouldn’t this constitute a hostile act (if this is actually happening in large enough numbers) by the Indians against the current regime in Kabul? Creating a reserve of former regime troops, just waiting to be send back like the bay of pigs invasion? And therefore making India openly hostile to the current regime?
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
1,597
7
3,017
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Great Janjua said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559905972038107136

While the political and economic situation continues to deteriorate inside Pakistan our borders are also witnessing cunning forays in amidst all this turmoil India is trying its utmost not only to change the demographics in IOK but to further stimulate instability across our Eastern and Western borders only this time it is resorting to Lar o Bar Afghandus as all other options have been met with stiff resistance.


@Maula Jatt @Goenitz @lastofthepatriots @Black Bird
@-blitzkrieg- @Mav3rick @Sifar zero @Sayfullah @Mentee @Waterboy @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Click to expand...
We need to strengthen our allies in Afghanistan and keep them loyal to us. Siraj Haqqani wants power to him self only and he’s willing to go to any extent for it as we seen in zawahiri or ttp case. We should work with him and make him realize that these ex ana will be a threat to his power. We also need to exploit every opportunity we get to divide our enemy like making ttp factions fight amongst them self. We need to promote selective nationalism like Brahui nationalism so we can destroy baloch terrorist groups because many of them are Brahui who have nothing in common with baloch other then the province. Targeted assassinations on mass targeting these ex ana people are needed. Hunt them down in dehli if needed. And most importantly, we need to turn the heat up in Kashmir. Mujahideen should be allowed to do more attacks more frequently in iok. Poonch and Rajouri have already become a curse for Indians. Mujahideen ops should spread to more areas in occupied jammu since it’s easier there and better since local Kashmiris won’t be terrorized by Indian army for it and more settlers are in Jammu.
Pakistan needs to step up its game if it wants to survive.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom