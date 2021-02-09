What's new

Indian Army dogs have been trained for real-time detection of COVID19.

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,148
36
15,943
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Chacha_Facebooka said:
Fake. The only way to check for covid is with a pcr test.
Click to expand...
Apparently it's true. It's still being trialled but apparently dogs can sniff COVID.

www.nature.com

Can dogs smell COVID? Here’s what the science says

Canines seem to detect coronavirus infections with remarkable accuracy, but researchers say large-scale studies are needed before the approach is scaled up.
www.nature.com www.nature.com

www.bbc.co.uk

Coronavirus: Could sniffer dogs soon be used to test people? - CBBC Newsround

Scientists think specially trained dogs may be able to tell if someone has the virus based on their smell.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk

www.bmj.com

Sixty seconds on . . . covid-19 sniffer dogs

Not at all. Canine scent detectors have been working at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport since 22 September in a pilot study to see if they can speed up the detection of SARs-CoV-2 in the arrivals lounge. Possibly, although dog breed is less important than a love of sniffing, according to trainers from...
www.bmj.com www.bmj.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom